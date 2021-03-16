The pandemic year: Amber Hinton

I think that the vaccine is a turn in the right direction. I don't feel as though right now from what I'm seeing in the hospital, it's not really any better, but it's not any worse. I feel like we've kind of hit a plateau finally. So we're kind of just like riding this wave out. I think it's better than what it was a couple of months ago as far as the busy-ness. The patients that we have on the unit right now, most of them have been here for several weeks. The patients are still very, very sick.

As far as being sad, I think as ICU nurses and as health care providers in general, we're kind of conditioned to be tough and not let things bother us. But I think just seeing such negative outcomes over and over and over, and dealing with the death and with loved ones not being able to be here for the patient in the bed, we have to be that for these patients. I remember hearing something several months back on TV, and people were like, these people are dying alone in the hospital. Patients never die alone. When the patients’ families can't be here, or choose not to be here, when it's time for the patient to go, we're in the room, holding their hands. These people do not pass alone.