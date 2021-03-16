The pandemic year: Amber Hinton

Hinton lives in Pulaski with her husband, Ethan, and is a nurse in the intensive care unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
We deal primarily with lung disorders. We see a lot of acute respiratory distress syndrome, pulmonary hypertension, sepsis, a lot of patients who are in need of continuous dialysis, we call that. However, we have been exclusively COVID positive. As of the 13th of this month, we've been doing this for 52 weeks. At first we took PUIs, or people under investigation, meaning we didn't know whether or not they were COVID positive. We were waiting for the test results. But we've been taking only positives for, I don't even know, since the summer. It's really stressful. The patients that we're seeing are the sickest of the sick. We didn't have enough beds. There was a time when we were scrambling to find placements for the patients. And as a result, my colleagues and I have had to cross-train nurses over on the other side of the hospital.
As far as my life being different? I think we have kind of hit our plateau as far as mentality. Obviously, we're all really down, and at first, everything was OK. But you know, we're not seeing as many positive outcomes, and it's just a sad environment.
We don't allow visitors at all unless it is an end-of-life situation. So of course, it's hard not having a family around. We've had to get creative and find new solutions to our problem. We have iPads. So even though families aren’t able to be present with their loved ones, they are, in a sense, still present because they can talk to their loved one. Their loved one, nine times out of 10, is unable to talk back because most of them are ventilated.
Carilion offers counseling sessions for us. For me, personally, those don't really help. Because although I understand why they're offering it to us, they want us to feel supported and all that, I just don't think it's helpful for me because the person on the other end of the WebEx doesn't truly understand what we're going through. I found comfort in my coworkers, because we're here day in and day out. They know exactly what I'm dealing with and how I'm perceiving things because they're right there alongside me going through it, too.
But for me, personally, I am medicated now as a result of I had a patient back in the summer who worked in health care. And I don't know if it was because I was with him at his admission and I saw him for several weeks before he ended up getting intubated and all of that. He really did something to me, I don't know. But I had nightmares for a long time, and I wasn't able to sleep. And after this went on for about four or five months, I finally realized that I wasn't able to, deal with it on my own. So I went to the senior doctor and I'm medicated now. A lot of the other girls here tend to reach out for help, too. So, you know, medication isn't the answer for everything. But for now, it's helping a little.
It’s hard, but if I don’t, who is going to take care of these people? And who's going to be a shoulder for my coworkers? So I do it. I do it for my people. And I do it for the patient.
I think that the vaccine is a turn in the right direction. I don't feel as though right now from what I'm seeing in the hospital, it's not really any better, but it's not any worse. I feel like we've kind of hit a plateau finally. So we're kind of just like riding this wave out. I think it's better than what it was a couple of months ago as far as the busy-ness. The patients that we have on the unit right now, most of them have been here for several weeks. The patients are still very, very sick.
As far as being sad, I think as ICU nurses and as health care providers in general, we're kind of conditioned to be tough and not let things bother us. But I think just seeing such negative outcomes over and over and over, and dealing with the death and with loved ones not being able to be here for the patient in the bed, we have to be that for these patients. I remember hearing something several months back on TV, and people were like, these people are dying alone in the hospital. Patients never die alone. When the patients’ families can't be here, or choose not to be here, when it's time for the patient to go, we're in the room, holding their hands. These people do not pass alone.
We get the sickest of the sick patients on this unit anyway. We're conditioned to deal with loss. But not everybody that came here before died. Now, the majority of the people that come here die. Every once in a while we'll see a couple of positive outcomes, but overall, not really.
We actually have a patient here. He's been here for several months, and we were not expecting this person to make it, but he is on the uphill slope. And we're really excited about that.
I don't think that I'm as able as I was before to turn it off when I go home. Most of the time not.
I think that following this pandemic, the lasting effects are going to be significant. I think we all already have a little bit of PTSD, but I don't think that we've seen the worst of it yet.