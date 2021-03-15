The pandemic year: Andrea Langston

Andrea Langston
Langston is a co-owner and manager at Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg, where she has worked for eight years.
This has been kind of a community spot for gathering and talking and catching up with folks, and we know a lot of our customers pretty personally. So we spent a lot of time with them.
There are a lot of people we haven't seen in a year. We've talked to them on the phone, and we help them with curbside or delivery orders, but we know a lot of our folks are safer at home. And that's where they have stayed, and so we've adjusted to help them and try to keep in contact with them.
Things were very chaotic in January and February with people buying food in bulk and really wanting to stockpile in their homes to have what they needed, not knowing what they were going into. And we didn't know what we were going into either, so it was very chaotic and stressful — trying to find information to do the best to keep everyone safe.
There was a time when we closed our bulk area for several months, and then we were only dispensing it ourselves. So we had to make huge adjustments with our staff about just protocols in day-to-day operations. So we have just continued to learn and grow with it and make changes in the work environment.
As I said earlier, we’ve been a community gathering spot and we really had to try to keep customers moving. We don't spend as much time with them. We don't have those conversations like we used to, and that's hard for us.
Early on, there were times when we had to lock the door just to maintain a safe number inside. We have shorter hours. We moved from being closed a couple of days a week with only curbside and deliveries to opening back up seven days a week.
We did hazard pay for several months, and that was a whole lot more expensive. We were really fortunate to be able to get help with the [federal Paycheck Protection Program] and get help with the grants from the town of Blacksburg and the [Montgomery County] Chamber of Commerce.
To respond to that, we've also reduced our staff, so when people left we just weren't replacing them. What we didn't want to do was raise prices and try to recapture it that way. So we've tried to maintain the same environment, the same mission we've always had — to offer the highest quality products at the lowest price to customers — and at the same time take care of our staff because we feel that's really important.
[Supply chain issues have] been a roller coaster. It's improved, but there were times when we just couldn't get things. They were things like milk and beans and rice and the things people really wanted, and we had to change our protocols. Normally if someone came in and wanted a bulk bag of beans or rice, wheat or flour, we would sell it to them off of our back stock shelf. And we had to change that to you have to special order those items. We didn't have the inventory to just sell whatever people wanted.
We are fortunate here that most of our customers are pretty engaged with public health and know what they should be doing and why we're doing it before we even asked. We did have a couple of people who refused [to wear a mask]. There were a couple of situations that were unpleasant. And we may have lost some folks, but I think we also gained folks with the standards that we have.
We didn't have outbreaks here. And that's been really encouraging that our work has paid off. It hasn’t been fun.
The thing that has been really helpful and really inspiring is just the amount of gratitude that our community has had for us — especially our loyal customers. They've been gracious, and they've been forgiving. And they've been patient and kind and always willing to offer a word of encouragement or ask how we're doing. That has kept us going when the times were really, really difficult.
Our customers have been great that way. We really couldn't do it without the whole team together, so we feel pretty special that we have that environment that really is a community.