The pandemic year: Andrea Langston

Andrea Langston

Langston is a co-owner and manager at Eats Natural Foods in Blacksburg, where she has worked for eight years.

This has been kind of a community spot for gathering and talking and catching up with folks, and we know a lot of our customers pretty personally. So we spent a lot of time with them.

There are a lot of people we haven't seen in a year. We've talked to them on the phone, and we help them with curbside or delivery orders, but we know a lot of our folks are safer at home. And that's where they have stayed, and so we've adjusted to help them and try to keep in contact with them.

Things were very chaotic in January and February with people buying food in bulk and really wanting to stockpile in their homes to have what they needed, not knowing what they were going into. And we didn't know what we were going into either, so it was very chaotic and stressful — trying to find information to do the best to keep everyone safe.

There was a time when we closed our bulk area for several months, and then we were only dispensing it ourselves. So we had to make huge adjustments with our staff about just protocols in day-to-day operations. So we have just continued to learn and grow with it and make changes in the work environment.