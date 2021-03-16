The pandemic year: Andrew Whaley

Andrew Whaley

Whaley is the minister at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, which has used technology, such as livestreamed Sunday sermons on YouTube, and other means to accommodate worshipers in a time of pandemic.

Obviously, a central characteristic of Christian life is that we live in a community that nurtures us in a way of faith. It’s hard to encourage that discipleship when we can’t be together. We have about 600 members. I have maybe physically laid eyes on about 150 of them [during the pandemic]. It’s been a challenge to keep up with folks and encourage faith in the kind of ways we’re used to.

On the other side of things, it has been clear to me from the beginning that the church is there to be a stabilizing force when life falls apart. There was never a thought to hunker down. We have to encourage faith and provide sustenance for thoughtful living during this time.