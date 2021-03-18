The pandemic year: Bridget Adams

Adams, of Christiansburg, was the chief deputy clerk in the Montgomery County Circuit Court clerk’s office. As she helped the courts devise and adopt pandemic procedures, Adams, 35, also chipped away at a bachelor’s degree in accounting that she is scheduled to finish this spring at Radford University. This month Adams left the clerk’s office for a new job with an accounting company in Blacksburg.

I think it was the fear of the virus and the fear of the unknown. You couldn’t tell visibly who was sick or who was may be carrying the virus. We knew so little about the virus, didn’t know what kind of long-term effects there were. And you kept getting different information because it was so new.

Lots of things seemed to be politicized about medical information. People took a very hard stance — "This is all a hoax" or "This is not as bad as the media is making it out to be" — and you just really had to apply your common sense and make the best decisions that you could to try to stay safe.

And just put it in its place and be like, "This is what it is — let’s treat it like it’s the worst-case scenario so that we can stay safe and stay healthy."

We just tried to maintain a positive attitude and make adjustments accordingly, and keep moving forward.