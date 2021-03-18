The pandemic year: Bridget Adams

Adams, of Christiansburg, was the chief deputy clerk in the Montgomery County Circuit Court clerk’s office. As she helped the courts devise and adopt pandemic procedures, Adams, 35, also chipped away at a bachelor’s degree in accounting that she is scheduled to finish this spring at Radford University. This month Adams left the clerk’s office for a new job with an accounting company in Blacksburg.
I think it was the fear of the virus and the fear of the unknown. You couldn’t tell visibly who was sick or who was may be carrying the virus. We knew so little about the virus, didn’t know what kind of long-term effects there were. And you kept getting different information because it was so new.
Lots of things seemed to be politicized about medical information. People took a very hard stance — "This is all a hoax" or "This is not as bad as the media is making it out to be" — and you just really had to apply your common sense and make the best decisions that you could to try to stay safe.
And just put it in its place and be like, "This is what it is — let’s treat it like it’s the worst-case scenario so that we can stay safe and stay healthy."
We just tried to maintain a positive attitude and make adjustments accordingly, and keep moving forward.
I think it helped to work everything like it was a math problem, take your inputs and you have to solve for X. Especially in my work and professional life, we had to make adjustments to figure out how to get the same outputs. It was just what ways do we do differently.
Same thing at home — you knew that still had to get groceries and you still had to go to the grocery store. You just wore the mask and used social distancing, you followed all the guidelines that we heard — even though you heard different instructions or different guidelines at different times. You just had to make the decisions the best that you could to get through.
I think we were very fortunate in that it wasn’t as bad as some families had it. We ended up spending more time together as a family and our lives just moved a slower pace. For instance, we put up a pool in the back yard and we spent more time just hanging out together in the pool and just spending time floating on the New River — which was so much fun.
You just found that life was a little bit slower. You weren’t running to soccer practices. You weren’t eating out as much. There weren’t as many arguments about where we were going to eat out. Life just slowed down. You moved at a slower pace.