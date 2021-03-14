The pandemic year: David Goodman

Goodman, 32, a senior police officer in Salem and 2020 Officer of the Year, is a champion for students at Andrew Lewis Middle School, where he’s a school resource officer. “He’s a good man,” said seventh grader Aidyn Swing. “You can tell by his name.”

I came to the Salem Police Department because I wanted to be a DARE officer or an SRO. Working with kids is a passion that I have. My father was a police officer so I grew up around law enforcement and having that close interaction.

And I love working with this age range. When kids get here in the sixth grade, you know, these are important years. For a teenager, a lot happens over these three years.

In a regular year, I stand out back when the kids are getting dropped off. And I try to greet every kid as they walk through the door. I recognize every face. I recognize a new haircut or new glasses. I try to make those personal connections, and know if they play a sport or they’re in the band or they’re in the choir. I just try to show my support for them the best way I can and let them know, hey, I'm here for you.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That's still my focus but now, not only is it in the building, but it's out in the community as well. We have students here in the building, and then we have students working remotely. As the SRO, I have to be able to [serve both].