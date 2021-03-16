The pandemic year: Diane Simmons

Simmons owns Simply Fitness by Diane, a gym in Roanoke. She also works as a respiratory therapist.
I can say during this pandemic everything has slowed down tremendously. Not only as far as businesswise, but just in your personal life. Everything is different. I feel like everyone’s approach to fitness has changed slightly. Some people have decided to go digital and some people have resisted that change altogether. And it’s been difficult to maneuver a fitness business during this time.
I would say [the biggest challenge has been] walking the fine line between trying to be lucrative and trying to profit and trying to keep everyone safe. Of course I’d love to have a full studio and rock it like we did last year before this time, but I also care about my clients and I don’t want them to get sick or for me to get sick. There has to be a balance there, for sure.
Initially when we first got the news, I shut down probably two or three weeks before the official decree went out that everything had to be closed, just for safety reasons, knowing that I do work in a hospital and I could see the ramping up of the cases. So we closed a little bit early. I think at first everyone was really into trying to stay on track and wanting to grasp toward that community. So we did a few free classes online and that kind of sparked the move to go 100% digital, or virtual.
That worked out really well for a while. And then guidelines were loosened up a little bit and we were able to open with a limited amount of participants. We did a hybrid between virtual classes and in-person classes that you had to sign up for in advance and reserve space for. Then toward the end of the year it got a little bit more difficult with the tightening of restrictions again.
I was totally the person that was like, OK, back up 10 feet, let’s check your temperature, wear this mask, put this face shield on, stay in your square. We divided the whole fitness studio into 10-feet squares and you had to stay in your square, you had to walk out separately. I was very conscientious about personal space and trying to keep and maintain distances, because I’ve seen the effects of the coronavirus firsthand so I know how serious it could potentially be.
Financially I’ve been blessed to have enough income to help me stay afloat. I definitely haven’t seen as much profit as I saw in previous years, but I’m not at the point to where I’m at a threat for closing the business, which is a serious blessing because a lot of people have been. I haven’t had to accept any funds from any other places or accept any grants or take out any other extra loans to cover expenses. But I’m definitely wanting to get things geared up so that I can stay afloat.
The biggest lesson is don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Be ready to learn different ways to get your products and services to people. Be flexible in your approach. Nothing will stay the same forever, so be ready to change.
I’m looking toward having more outdoor events, I’m looking to ramp up my nutrition program and add more services with health coaching and nutrition coaching as well as improve my virtual program and just keep a wide variety of options open so that people can make their own decisions and have access to health, fitness and nutrition services in whatever way suits their lifestyle.
It’s important that people support small businesses, especially gyms, because it has been a very hard year for all of us. If people want these places to thrive, where you’ve thrived, you need to continue to pour into them in some type of way.