The pandemic year: Diane Simmons

That worked out really well for a while. And then guidelines were loosened up a little bit and we were able to open with a limited amount of participants. We did a hybrid between virtual classes and in-person classes that you had to sign up for in advance and reserve space for. Then toward the end of the year it got a little bit more difficult with the tightening of restrictions again.

I was totally the person that was like, OK, back up 10 feet, let’s check your temperature, wear this mask, put this face shield on, stay in your square. We divided the whole fitness studio into 10-feet squares and you had to stay in your square, you had to walk out separately. I was very conscientious about personal space and trying to keep and maintain distances, because I’ve seen the effects of the coronavirus firsthand so I know how serious it could potentially be.

Financially I’ve been blessed to have enough income to help me stay afloat. I definitely haven’t seen as much profit as I saw in previous years, but I’m not at the point to where I’m at a threat for closing the business, which is a serious blessing because a lot of people have been. I haven’t had to accept any funds from any other places or accept any grants or take out any other extra loans to cover expenses. But I’m definitely wanting to get things geared up so that I can stay afloat.