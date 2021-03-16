The pandemic year: Franklin, Shelley and Grady Stinson

The Stinsons live in Roanoke. Franklin teaches science to Franklin County middle schoolers. Shelley is an insurance claims adjuster. Their son, Grady, is a sixth-grader at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Grady: I'm doing school partly virtual. And so that's way different than it was in person. Now I'm happy that I'm back in person. I hadn't seen any of my teachers or really any of my friends at least that much for about whole year. I was really happy to see them and I was happy just to meet other kids and be friends with them.
Franklin: I remember when I was in elementary school. It was three elementary schools came together to be in the middle school. So it was you're meeting a whole bunch of new people for the first time. So when Grady was in [virtual] class, he recognized some people and he wouldn't recognize others. He finally got to meet some of them live.
Shelley: We were facing a big change anyway with him from moving from elementary school to middle school. At Grandin Court, it was so much like a family. We knew all the staff members there; they all knew Grady. We had a question, we knew who to talk to about it. It was the unknown of going to middle school, and then the added pandemic. It was, OK, now we're going into middle school, we don't know any of these teachers.
He's trying to finish fifth grade on a computer, starting sixth grade on a Chromebook and we're all working from the house. Franklin is in the dining room, teaching from down there. So he's speaking. I'm working from my office. I'm speaking in on a headset all day. And then Grady — we'd always had a rule about no electronics in his room — but now we've had to put a desk in his room and just put a computer in there for him to do his work. I'd say the biggest changes are the three of us see each other just all the time. Like there's been no real break from us. So I know he was very excited to go to school. And see somebody other than Dad and Mom.
Grady: I love them, but sometimes we’d get into more arguments because like it was just hard to be together almost every second of every day. But we’re still a family.
Shelley: That's true. I was used to having some time alone at home. It got to the point where on Saturday mornings I would just get in the car and drive away from the house and leave them there. I wouldn't go in anywhere. I would just drive around and get coffee. I would talk to my parents on the phone and just drive around for up to an hour before I came back because that was what I considered me time during the pandemic.
Franklin: At some point in time, I had to go back to school so kind of my ride in and ride out and then the little bit of downtime in between classes and preparing for stuff was kind of my little bits of here and there me time.
Shelley: I will tell you, we feel fortunate that No. 1, we didn't lose our jobs during this because a lot of people have. And we also have the types of jobs that allowed us to work from home. We did have to upgrade the internet service for all of us to be on there, because the bandwidth was really lagging. Overall, we felt really fortunate that we were able to keep our jobs and be here for him. I was very glad that he went back to school because I was concerned about things like Spanish. Franklin is a teacher so he can deal with a lot of what Grady is doing with Canvas, because he's familiar with it. I less so. And we can answer questions he has about math or English or things like that. But I do not know Spanish. So I was concerned about the gap in his learning for Spanish.
Franklin: It’s much more difficult even for me when students are online. They don't really ask questions. You don't get the interaction with them. Whereas when you're in person, you can really see if they're kind of having problems or when they're filling out a sheet or something like that, who's going fast because they understand it who's going slow, so you need to keep an eye on them.