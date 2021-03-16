The pandemic year: Franklin, Shelley and Grady Stinson

The Stinsons live in Roanoke. Franklin teaches science to Franklin County middle schoolers. Shelley is an insurance claims adjuster. Their son, Grady, is a sixth-grader at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Grady: I'm doing school partly virtual. And so that's way different than it was in person. Now I'm happy that I'm back in person. I hadn't seen any of my teachers or really any of my friends at least that much for about whole year. I was really happy to see them and I was happy just to meet other kids and be friends with them.

Franklin: I remember when I was in elementary school. It was three elementary schools came together to be in the middle school. So it was you're meeting a whole bunch of new people for the first time. So when Grady was in [virtual] class, he recognized some people and he wouldn't recognize others. He finally got to meet some of them live.

Shelley: We were facing a big change anyway with him from moving from elementary school to middle school. At Grandin Court, it was so much like a family. We knew all the staff members there; they all knew Grady. We had a question, we knew who to talk to about it. It was the unknown of going to middle school, and then the added pandemic. It was, OK, now we're going into middle school, we don't know any of these teachers.