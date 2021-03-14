The pandemic year: Garry Larrowe

Larrowe has been Botetourt County administrator for five years. As he led Botetourt's efforts to deal with the pandemic's effects, he learned that Joyce Bolt, his secretary when he was an agricultural extension agent at Virginia Tech and someone who was crucial to his growth as a professional, died on May 31. Then his mother, Colene Larrowe, was diagnosed with COVID-19 during a hospital stay and died on Oct. 3.
Joyce was a fabulous lady, very attuned to everything going on in the community. When we lost Joyce, it was the first loss of someone that close. Just absolutely hated it, and then the realization you can’t even go to the funeral, because there is no funeral. You can’t be with the family. You can’t share how important she was with anyone.
I've spent probably 90 to 95 % of my time dealing with [the pandemic's impact] professionally and trying to protect people, trying to protect the community, trying to deal with Fire-EMS, [contemplating] how can we end up supporting the community, broadband deployment.
Really, it’s unbearable to even think about [losing my mother]. Just a very, very difficult time. After she was diagnosed, I was able to actually talk with her, really, one time. I was there whenever she went into the COVID unit, and that was very tough, then was able to speak with her one time on the phone after that. Very quickly after that, things had deteriorated to the point where she was on a ventilator.
It was just tough to think about what she was going through. We were very fortunate that she had a group of caring medical providers, exceptionally appreciative of that.
I think the speed of activities has moved exponentially. Here we are, today, the 8th [of March]. We shut down operations last year March the 16th, and we never would have thought that this would have lasted as long as it has.
There is superhuman strength given by divine intervention; [it] is the only way that we’ve been able to survive, is because the good Lord above has really provided the necessary gifts when we needed them. That could be the additional strength. That could end up being unforeseen resources, unforeseen talent, all kinds of things that have happened that have been divine. Divine thinking, and a lot of governmental folks probably would not say that, but it’s true.
It was always running in the background. Always. I’ve always been faith-filled. However, this situation has tried every single level of patience, and of resources, time.
A good friend of mine used to say that he was always putting investments in the "Bank of Goodwill." He’s always trying to make deposits into the Bank of Goodwill, because he knew he was going to have to draw down on those deposits at some point, with individuals and with companies, places, things of that sort. I’ve always tried to do something very similar to that.
However, I think we have withdrawn and withdrawn and have probably borrowed in lots of ways from the Bank of Goodwill, within our colleagues and within our families, to be able to actually make progress happen. And it has worn on everyone. My family has been worn. My friends are worn down. Companies are worn down. Individuals are worn down. But the silver lining behind it is, people still continue to go, and it’s amazing that this ends up taking place.
This is not meant to be a recording of regret or recording of inadequacy, or of "Oh, woe is me." It’s just factual. This thing is just factual.
— Tad Dickens