The pandemic year: Gary Larrowe

It was just tough to think about what she was going through. We were very fortunate that she had a group of caring medical providers, exceptionally appreciative of that.

I think the speed of activities has moved exponentially. Here we are, today, the 8th [of March]. We shut down operations last year March the 16th, and we never would have thought that this would have lasted as long as it has.

There is superhuman strength given by divine intervention; [it] is the only way that we’ve been able to survive, is because the good Lord above has really provided the necessary gifts when we needed them. That could be the additional strength. That could end up being unforeseen resources, unforeseen talent, all kinds of things that have happened that have been divine. Divine thinking, and a lot of governmental folks probably would not say that, but it’s true.

It was always running in the background. Always. I’ve always been faith-filled. However, this situation has tried every single level of patience, and of resources, time.