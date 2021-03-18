The pandemic year: Johnny Conti

Conti is a 19-year-old high school graduate from Blacksburg.
After I graduated high school, it was either my parents were going to tell me to go to college or go to France with them. But I didn’t want to jump into another four years of school, so I just took a gap year, went to France with them. It was a nice experience. And then after maybe, you know, a few, nine months, 10 months, I got kind of bored with France. I wanted to go back. And luckily I got back right before COVID started so I was OK, but my parents were stuck in France for a while. It was definitely an experience. It was a culture shock for me.
Honestly, I just missed my home, missed my friends. I didn’t have a lot of friends over there. I did school, I took some French schools but it didn’t really click with me so I just wanted to come back. For a while I just had to stay home, wait until my parents got home from France. And they had to quarantine, so I had to wait until that was over.
I guess the only thing that’s pretty much changed is I’m not going to school. I’m not trying to screw myself over on this online school. I just heard a lot of stories about my friends having trouble, struggling with online classes, so I didn’t want to jump right in and struggle with them.
So I’m just working and skateboarding until, you know, once it sort of dies down.
Back in high school I used to work out a lot. I was a fitness trainer. Then once the pandemic kind of hit, I stopped going to the gym. Kind of got more lazy. But I am trying to get back on that. I think that's the only thing that’s changed, is just that I’m a little bit more lazier. I'm just trying to get better at staying more active.
I picked up skateboarding. I’ve seen a lot of people picked up skateboarding through the pandemic and stuff. It’s a really nice sport.
At first I thought it’s a cool aesthetic and stuff, but then once I really got into it, I was like, I actually want to learn tricks and actually like try to become pro some day. So I’ve been out here every day, six hours, maybe more, just practicing and stuff.
I’m having a good life right now, I’m having fun, just chilling. The plan is to possibly look into college at Texas Tech once everything dies down.
But right now I’m just a free bird.