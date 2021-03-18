The pandemic year: Johnny Conti

Conti is a 19-year-old high school graduate from Blacksburg.

After I graduated high school, it was either my parents were going to tell me to go to college or go to France with them. But I didn’t want to jump into another four years of school, so I just took a gap year, went to France with them. It was a nice experience. And then after maybe, you know, a few, nine months, 10 months, I got kind of bored with France. I wanted to go back. And luckily I got back right before COVID started so I was OK, but my parents were stuck in France for a while. It was definitely an experience. It was a culture shock for me.

Honestly, I just missed my home, missed my friends. I didn’t have a lot of friends over there. I did school, I took some French schools but it didn’t really click with me so I just wanted to come back. For a while I just had to stay home, wait until my parents got home from France. And they had to quarantine, so I had to wait until that was over.

I guess the only thing that’s pretty much changed is I’m not going to school. I’m not trying to screw myself over on this online school. I just heard a lot of stories about my friends having trouble, struggling with online classes, so I didn’t want to jump right in and struggle with them.