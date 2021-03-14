The pandemic year: Josue Barrientos-Guzman

Josue, 13, is an eighth grader at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem.
I've been more aware and more careful with where I go and what I do. More responsibilities, more worries. I matured a little bit.
When COVID started, we were like, "it's not a big deal," until we heard the news and how many people were getting sick and what it does.
For the past, like, three years, if you hit my shoulder, it will hurt a lot. Around June it started to swell up, and my mom started to notice. But she didn't want to go to the doctor 'cause of COVID, and she didn't want to risk it. Until she saw it was getting real bad. They did test after test for two weeks until they found out it was a tumor in my right shoulder under my shoulder blade. It was a cancerous tumor.
So then they started to have chemotherapies. The first one, it went well. After that, it started to get a little bit worse because I kept getting nauseated, sick.
Around December, we got COVID — me, my mom and my brother. My mom was the one who felt more sick. Because I was going to chemotherapy, even though I didn't feel anything at the time, we still did the test. Me, my mom and my brother, we all got positive and then we quarantined for two weeks. Thank God, me and my brother didn't get as sick as my mom did.
In January, at my church, they did an election for president for teens, preteens and they elected me. After that, more responsibilities came up. So far, it's been good. My chemos, I've been dealing better with it. I go to animal therapies on Saturdays.
Last year, when COVID started at the end of the second semester, [school] was online. I hated it. I couldn't do any work. I couldn't learn like that. When school started again, and I found out it was online, I could barely do my work. I wasn't turning in as much work as I could’ve until I told my doctor about it, and she said you can ask for a teacher to come to my house. I asked for it. I got my homebound teacher, and I've been catching up with my work.
They give the choice to go to school two days a week or be online. My mom chose to be online because of — she asked the doctor what she should do. The doctor told her that right now they didn't know if chemotherapy makes me have a bigger chance of getting COVID, so we started online.
I’ve been [translating for my mom] ever since fifth grade, fourth grade. I would go with her and help her translate when we go to the store, to the doctor, go pay the bills, basic stuff. I go a lot with her.
Ever since I started to get chemotherapy, my mom stopped working 'cause of me. Around a month ago, a doctor that worked at the hospital, that took care of my little brother when he had cancer when he was little, asked if — [my mom] used to work at a cleaning company — and [the doctor] said if she could clean her house. That's what we've been doing every two weeks. I go help her with that.