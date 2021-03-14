The pandemic year: Josue Barrientos-Guzman

Josue, 13, is an eighth grader at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem.

I've been more aware and more careful with where I go and what I do. More responsibilities, more worries. I matured a little bit.

When COVID started, we were like, "it's not a big deal," until we heard the news and how many people were getting sick and what it does.

For the past, like, three years, if you hit my shoulder, it will hurt a lot. Around June it started to swell up, and my mom started to notice. But she didn't want to go to the doctor 'cause of COVID, and she didn't want to risk it. Until she saw it was getting real bad. They did test after test for two weeks until they found out it was a tumor in my right shoulder under my shoulder blade. It was a cancerous tumor.

So then they started to have chemotherapies. The first one, it went well. After that, it started to get a little bit worse because I kept getting nauseated, sick.

Around December, we got COVID — me, my mom and my brother. My mom was the one who felt more sick. Because I was going to chemotherapy, even though I didn't feel anything at the time, we still did the test. Me, my mom and my brother, we all got positive and then we quarantined for two weeks. Thank God, me and my brother didn't get as sick as my mom did.