The pandemic year: Kitty Conner

Conner, 54, lives in Roanoke. She is a hairdresser and herbalist.

I'm a hairdresser and worked out of a hair chain at the time. Now I work at a privately owned salon called Shay-Pit. The chain salon that I worked for closed. And so, of course, that was a concern. We knew we would apply for unemployment and that wasn't as much as pay. So I thought, well, maybe this will be for a month. But it was actually for seven weeks. And then the stimulus check came into play, and then the extra unemployment. So that was very helpful. And then when we resumed work, it was around the first part of May, when the hairstylists were given the go-ahead to reopen. There were extreme restrictions in place that were something to get used to, like sanitation with approved cleaning products.

You had only 10 people who could be in the salon at one time. So that caused it to be where some people were not getting enough hours to work, as many hours as they were used to working. It was very, very busy. Customers were waiting maybe sometimes an hour, maybe even more at first for a haircut because they would have to sign in and wait in their vehicle. There was seating outside, of course 6 feet apart. And so they would have to wait for us to call them in.