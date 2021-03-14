The pandemic year: Kitty Conner

Conner, 54, lives in Roanoke. She is a hairdresser and herbalist.
I'm a hairdresser and worked out of a hair chain at the time. Now I work at a privately owned salon called Shay-Pit. The chain salon that I worked for closed. And so, of course, that was a concern. We knew we would apply for unemployment and that wasn't as much as pay. So I thought, well, maybe this will be for a month. But it was actually for seven weeks. And then the stimulus check came into play, and then the extra unemployment. So that was very helpful. And then when we resumed work, it was around the first part of May, when the hairstylists were given the go-ahead to reopen. There were extreme restrictions in place that were something to get used to, like sanitation with approved cleaning products.
You had only 10 people who could be in the salon at one time. So that caused it to be where some people were not getting enough hours to work, as many hours as they were used to working. It was very, very busy. Customers were waiting maybe sometimes an hour, maybe even more at first for a haircut because they would have to sign in and wait in their vehicle. There was seating outside, of course 6 feet apart. And so they would have to wait for us to call them in.
There were people that had gone through the quarantine period and couldn’t get a haircut. So their hair was longer and some of them would say, "Well, you know, after my hair has grown a bit I kind of like it. Just trim just a little bit. I think I’m going to try to keep it a little longer." And some people actually got to try out a little longer look and liked it and decided to grow their hair out. Then others were just, "Oh, just get rid of it, cut it as short as possible in case this happens again. I just want it as short as possible." So you've got one extreme and the other there.
The way I kept myself safe is I’m an herbalist as well. So I just made sure I took my D3 every day, zinc about every other day, 50 milligrams. I was just trying to keep my diet with less sugar, trying to just get enough sleep. And those are the things I believe help with the immune system. So I guess it worked because, thank God, I did not get the virus. I still have not.
It has made me think a lot more about the bigger picture of what’s going on in our country and what's to come. What is this going to mean later? How long are we going to be dealing with this? What else is going to come up for us? You know, this is certainly nothing that any of us have ever dealt with before. So it was something so brand new. You just wonder what else it's going to lead to and what other repercussions are going to come from it, like businesses closing.
The only other life change would be you're not able to go up and hug a person at church. At work, sometimes I hug my customers. I love the people that I know and interact with on whatever level. I’m a person that will hug you. And so we're not able to do that anymore. I have missed hugging people and that type of interaction that we're just not able to do anymore, that kind of brought people together and was something we never thought of. We never thought anything about doing that before. Now we have to rethink every way and, to give a hug, we might just say, ‘Okay, hugs,’ and then kind of make a gesture showing a hug to the person rather than actually hugging them.