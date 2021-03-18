The pandemic year: Linda Sprenkle

Sprenkle, 75, lives in Roanoke County with four relatives and her dachshund, Ginger.
I live in Roanoke County with my daughter and my son-in-law and their kids. It works out pretty well. I can help them and they can help me.
I actually have not been in a grocery store, in a mall or a restaurant since this whole thing began. My son-in-law goes to work, but we have all stayed completely quarantined. You realize a lot of those things you thought were important aren’t so much when you're trying to protect your family.
I'm a very talkative person and like to talk to people and be around them. So it's been hard. I miss being together with my friends to have lunch or dinner, and going to church, that socialization there. Ginger is my lifesaver, really. She’s with me all the time. I’ve had her six years and she doesn’t leave my side.
I bought a new car in January of last year, a Subaru. I didn't drive it for a long time and the battery ran down. So now I drive around so my battery won't die, but I haven't put a thousand miles on that car. I haven't put 700 on it.
On my 75th birthday, we couldn't do anything to celebrate. It was last April, so we couldn't go out. My daughter put up this sign in the yard that said, "Honk! Nana just turned 75!" I got a lot of honks and people waved, which was nice. I'm just proud I made it to 75. We'll probably be staying in again for my next one, and won't be able to go out. I want to make it to 76 and a little further if I can.
Before this happened, I traveled all over. That's one of the things I've really missed, being able to travel. I had planned to go to Nova Scotia, Las Vegas, to the beach, and those were all canceled.
I'm 75, so I didn't lose a job and I didn't lose any income. We haven't had to experience that and we feel very fortunate for that.
I have COPD, chronic obstructive lung disorder. I’ve had it for 15 years. I have to use an inhaler every day, two times a day. You cough. You get short of breath. You can't walk long distances.
If I were to get COVID, I think I’d probably die. COVID hits your lungs. I don’t think that was my top fear, though, because I didn’t want my daughter or my grandson to get it. And I also knew if I did get it, it would be a terrible hardship on them.
One of my sons in Florida, his whole family has had it. He's my youngest, he's not yet 50. He said it felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest. Everybody else is OK, but he lost his taste and smell and it's been five weeks and it has not come back. He is still very, very tired.
I've gotten my second shot. The first one was nothing, but the second one was really hard. I had nausea, a headache and terrible fatigue. But it's a lot better than getting the virus. Even though I've had mine, if I were to go out and be crazy and pick up something, how do I know that I wouldn't bring it back to them? That's why I'm being very vigilant.
My daughter, Kelly; my son-in-law, Paul; and my grandson, Nicholas, are all in the process of getting their shots. Kelly’s had one. Paul gets his tonight. And Nicolas gets his tomorrow. We’re going to feel 1,000 percent better when everybody gets their second. We’ll still continue to wear masks but it will feel like we’re getting closer.
I hope [the pandemic] makes people reflect on what's most important. Those things like going to the mall or traveling are nice and fun, but they aren't the most important things in life. Your health and family are. You do what you've got to do. We'll keep on doing it until we feel pretty safe.
