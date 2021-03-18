The pandemic year: Linda Sprenkle

Before this happened, I traveled all over. That's one of the things I've really missed, being able to travel. I had planned to go to Nova Scotia, Las Vegas, to the beach, and those were all canceled.

I'm 75, so I didn't lose a job and I didn't lose any income. We haven't had to experience that and we feel very fortunate for that.

I have COPD, chronic obstructive lung disorder. I’ve had it for 15 years. I have to use an inhaler every day, two times a day. You cough. You get short of breath. You can't walk long distances.

If I were to get COVID, I think I’d probably die. COVID hits your lungs. I don’t think that was my top fear, though, because I didn’t want my daughter or my grandson to get it. And I also knew if I did get it, it would be a terrible hardship on them.

One of my sons in Florida, his whole family has had it. He's my youngest, he's not yet 50. He said it felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest. Everybody else is OK, but he lost his taste and smell and it's been five weeks and it has not come back. He is still very, very tired.