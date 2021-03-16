The pandemic year: Mandy Hayes

Hayes is the longtime coordinator of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford.

As a program of the Montgomery County Human Services division, our specialty is providing in-person volunteer services to nonprofit organizations and propriety health care organizations. The biggest change was alerting our volunteers, Advisory Council and community partners that we had to cancel all in-person services due to the stay-at-home order.

Afterward, we began to find ways for volunteers to support our nonprofits by working on projects from home or participating in virtual volunteering. The majority of RSVP volunteers [55 and over] are the most vulnerable population in regard to the pandemic, so we had to explore new ways to keep them engaged.

Many RSVP volunteers find valuable friendships through our volunteer program. Without the daily interaction of their family and friends, most have reported they feel very lonely and isolated. They say that when things return to some type of normal they look forward to handshakes and hugs from their friends.