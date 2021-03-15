The pandemic year: Michael Geary

Geary, 24, is emergency services coordinator for Montgomery County.
It’s been really interesting for me because I took over this position in the interim role in February of 2020, so roughly a month before COVID. I was just getting my feet wet with the position when everything changed. So from the time I’ve been in the position up until now, it’s pretty much been dealing with COVID throughout and I’ve got used to the position being a COVID-related position now.
The job itself for me hasn’t changed a whole heck of a lot because it’s been every day reacting to whatever COVID throws at us. Whether it be new guidelines or whether it be us transitioning from major test sites to major vaccine sites. And then on top of that, continuing to roll with emergency services.
I’d say the biggest thing that’s changed has probably been the way it’s affected our agencies within the county. Obviously, COVID affected our EMS agencies extremely hard, but it also affected our other public safety agencies, as well.
In March of last year, we did start to see a drop in call volume, but the acuity level of a lot of those calls went up as folks put off routine medical care and didn't go to the emergency room for things they didn’t think were absolutely life threatening. So that was a huge change for us.
And then the major incidents I’d say really haven’t changed a whole lot being that people are home more. I’d say we don't see as many wrecks on the interstate maybe, but because they’re home more, we see folks who are more inexperienced either cooking or just being in the house so often that they end up unfortunately having house fires.
Pre-COVID, everything was so much more lax than what it seems like now. The first four years I was doing this was almost strictly on an ambulance in some form or fashion. Seeing the way it’s changed since COVID started, with the mandatory masking, any call that comes into the 911 center is pre-screened with questions regarding COVID symptoms. So first responders know right before they get to where they’re going whether the threat of COVID is potentially in the place they’re going.
We’ve seen folks in full gowns, [personal protective equipment], N95 face masks, the whole nine yards, which prior to COVID was something you very rarely saw. Typically only on calls where you knew you were dealing with large amounts of bodily fluids or someone that has a known respiratory illness.
I anticipate that post-COVID we’ll see a lot of those changes remain in place just because it’s good practice. You never want to get sick on the job because it affects your ability to do the job properly. It’s definitely been interesting not only from an EMS standpoint, but from the fire and law enforcement aspect of it, too. Prior to COVID, the only time you’d see a firefighter wear a mask is when they had to go into a house fire or fire where they know they’d be exposed to dangerous chemicals. It’s definitely been a big change to see, but we’re adapting to it each day with different changes.
[Permanent changes are] going to be completely based on the recommendations that come down from the CDC. That being said, I think the major things that will stay in place are the things that people should have been doing beforehand anyway. Handwashing was something that obviously you wouldn't expect that it would be something that people didn’t do, but apparently 20% of the population didn’t wash their hands after using the restroom, which just seems crazy to me.
But a practice like that you would expect to hopefully stay in place long after COVID. And just practicing good customs and courtesy; you know, not being in people’s faces. I hope not to see a mask mandate stay in place forever because, as much as it protects people, it does become an annoyance to a degree.
But for now it’s definitely the best thing to do and hopefully in the future we don't have to deal with something like that. In general I’m kind of hard of hearing as it is, and so the masks definitely don't help with that; general interactions being able to see people’s facial expressions. It’s harder to read a person off body language, but you can usually read a person off of their facial language pretty well.