The pandemic year: Michael Geary

Pre-COVID, everything was so much more lax than what it seems like now. The first four years I was doing this was almost strictly on an ambulance in some form or fashion. Seeing the way it’s changed since COVID started, with the mandatory masking, any call that comes into the 911 center is pre-screened with questions regarding COVID symptoms. So first responders know right before they get to where they’re going whether the threat of COVID is potentially in the place they’re going.

We’ve seen folks in full gowns, [personal protective equipment], N95 face masks, the whole nine yards, which prior to COVID was something you very rarely saw. Typically only on calls where you knew you were dealing with large amounts of bodily fluids or someone that has a known respiratory illness.

I anticipate that post-COVID we’ll see a lot of those changes remain in place just because it’s good practice. You never want to get sick on the job because it affects your ability to do the job properly. It’s definitely been interesting not only from an EMS standpoint, but from the fire and law enforcement aspect of it, too. Prior to COVID, the only time you’d see a firefighter wear a mask is when they had to go into a house fire or fire where they know they’d be exposed to dangerous chemicals. It’s definitely been a big change to see, but we’re adapting to it each day with different changes.