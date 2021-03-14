The pandemic year: Paul DiMaio

DiMaio is an associate broker and real estate agent with Long & Foster. He works across the New River Valley.
It’s been an adjustment. We’re not going to the office, so part of it is not being around like-minded people. When you’re self-employed in an environment like real estate, you’re around other Realtors, feeding off each other’s energy and that vibe.
I’ve been doing it long enough that [working from home] has been good for me because I’ve been gleaning information from other veteran Realtors for going on two decades now. But for younger agents needing to be around veterans — just getting their experience and knowledge, things that you can’t learn from a book — it’s just really hard for them.
Our area, restaurants have been affected and their staffs. Some have even closed. In those cases, landlords are being hurt because people aren’t paying rent, and a lot of those are restaurant service people. But they are more likely to be renters than homebuyers.
The people buying houses, their jobs have not been affected. Virginia Tech is still paying their people — that’s a staple for this area. Volvo is still paying all their people. Federal Mogul, the hospitals, we have a pretty good booming economy in this area and most people are still working.
In the housing crash, we went from a market where all some [agents] had to do was put out for sale signs and get calls that could lead to a sale. [But after the 2008 crash] lots of agents left the business because the job became more demanding. I worked it. Although there were fewer houses to sell, the slice of the pie got bigger for me.
Now with the pandemic, the very same thing that I felt in 2005, 2006, I feel now. The real estate market is just booming right now, just like it was then. It’s super busy. I don’t know what it means.
It’s just different now. I’ve got to wear my mask when I see people. I’m really huge on nonverbal communication. I would watch facial expressions, and if you didn’t like something, I knew how to deal with that before you said it.
All those little facial tics, because I’ve been doing it so long, I’ve learned what they mean. It’s a whole language. And that language is being covered up for me right now.