The pandemic year: Pippa Chapman

Well, of course nothing is simple. I had to become a regulated campground and it was very involved and it took about a year to jump through all the hoops. And 2020 was going to be the year that we were through the set-up phase and we actually were going to have big projects. And I had turned my house into a bed and breakfast. We were looking forward to opening up in 2020.

That didn’t really happen. It wasn’t gradual. There was a day — I had just finished up a week-long internship at the school and was headed home and a traveler, one of the original hikers that introduced me to the idea of opening a hostel, called. He had since been out traveling internationally and had stored some of his gear at my place. He said, "I don’t know what this COVID thing is, but they’re making us come back to the States. I’m going to swing by and pick up my stuff." I said great. I hung up the phone with him and then the crew at the hostel called and said, "We’re not sure what’s going on, but we just had two hikers cancel and people are calling to see what we’re doing." It was that particular day, it was March 15, and I knew that this was going down.