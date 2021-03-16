The pandemic year: Pippa Chapman

Chapman, 56, is a Pearisburg chiropractor and acupuncturist. In 2016, she opened Angels Rest Hiker's Haven, a hostel that caters to Appalachian Trail thru-hikers.
I knew nothing about the hiking community and what their needs were, but it piqued my interest and I started doing some research and it did look like the property was perfect.
Well, of course nothing is simple. I had to become a regulated campground and it was very involved and it took about a year to jump through all the hoops. And 2020 was going to be the year that we were through the set-up phase and we actually were going to have big projects. And I had turned my house into a bed and breakfast. We were looking forward to opening up in 2020.
That didn’t really happen. It wasn’t gradual. There was a day — I had just finished up a week-long internship at the school and was headed home and a traveler, one of the original hikers that introduced me to the idea of opening a hostel, called. He had since been out traveling internationally and had stored some of his gear at my place. He said, "I don’t know what this COVID thing is, but they’re making us come back to the States. I’m going to swing by and pick up my stuff." I said great. I hung up the phone with him and then the crew at the hostel called and said, "We’re not sure what’s going on, but we just had two hikers cancel and people are calling to see what we’re doing." It was that particular day, it was March 15, and I knew that this was going down.
At the hostel, the governor had decided to close campgrounds. Seventy-five percent of the gross income for the hostel happens in May and June. So basically, my prime season, I lost most of it. It was looking pretty dismal. He did allow short-term stays starting May 15. So people started coming back out on the trail. Hikers are going to hike no matter what. And so, am I going to close down, and when I see hikers in Food Lion, not help them? I thought I could do a better job protecting my community and the hikers if I stayed involved.
Everybody had to mask up, and we had a pretty intense sanitization. I had to cut the capacity in my bunkhouse. It was a struggle, but we survived.
Then, on Jan. 27, I got sick. I had just woken up and I got really dizzy and started vomiting, and from there I developed a racing pulse, tightness in my chest, shortness of breath, rib pain, and that all persisted for seven weeks.
It was an unconfirmed case of COVID-19. I tested positive for the antibody in May, but I never tested positive for the virus after that. They don’t know if I was a long-hauler, with ongoing symptoms. So it was unconfirmed, which causes its own kind of problems.
Even now, I have good days and bad days. I would say I’m a little more reluctant, even though I was being super-cautious anyway. It was a struggle. That’s what brings joy to owning a hostel, being able to meet these wonderful and amazing people. And because of COVID, I distanced myself last year from the hikers, and that really took away from that experience for me.