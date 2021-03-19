The pandemic year: Scott Gardner

Gardner, 36, is the executive director of the Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery in Radford.

I have a different appreciation for the function that the museum does have in the community and realizing that this element is missing for some people, and our version of it is missing the people coming.

Especially during the really closed-down period. That was very strange to not have people.

Before the pandemic, it was very much this idea of what’s going to happen in the next year, let’s plan everything out, and now it's just so strange to not really have an idea of what’s around the corner.

The past year, it's just been taking it as it comes, and just adapting with whatever is thrown our way. Right now, it’s just, When is the vaccine going to come [more quickly], and should we even be planning events?

The pandemic has been difficult, because one of the things is, museums and historic sites already battle for a sense of relevance in the world and to be really isolated from everyone just compounded that feeling.