The pandemic year: Scott Gardner

Gardner, 36, is the executive director of the Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery in Radford.
I have a different appreciation for the function that the museum does have in the community and realizing that this element is missing for some people, and our version of it is missing the people coming.
Especially during the really closed-down period. That was very strange to not have people.
Before the pandemic, it was very much this idea of what’s going to happen in the next year, let’s plan everything out, and now it's just so strange to not really have an idea of what’s around the corner.
The past year, it's just been taking it as it comes, and just adapting with whatever is thrown our way. Right now, it’s just, When is the vaccine going to come [more quickly], and should we even be planning events?
The pandemic has been difficult, because one of the things is, museums and historic sites already battle for a sense of relevance in the world and to be really isolated from everyone just compounded that feeling.
I do feel in the past year it has been kind of disheartening when part of the joy is sharing information and seeing people enjoy the information and seeing people appreciate it, and not getting to experience it so much that way has been hard.
As things are getting better, just in the past month, the number of people coming through, it's been heartening to feel the appreciation again for the museum and just realize this is why we are doing this, to educate, to bring awareness to people.
I have had to reinvent myself a couple times with the job. During the three months of complete closure, I had to completely reformat the way I was working.
Beforehand it was about visitors coming through, and all of a sudden that’s not what’s happening.
I went from interacting with people to doing more on social media, so all of a sudden I’m doing Facebook posts to stay connected to the community.
I would say that is a change that’s really ongoing with how we are reaching out to the public, and not taking for granted that people know we are here.
The majority of our volunteers before the pandemic started were over a certain age, baby boomers or up. And so with the pandemic, most of them have stepped aside for a while.
I kind of like had to go through a whole redevelopment of personnel, because my steady volunteers aren't here now. It's gotten a lot younger with individuals whose lives have been put on hold for the moment.