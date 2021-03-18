The pandemic year: Ssunny Shah

Shah, 64, owns three hotels across the Roanoke Valley and volunteers with a number of regional business associations.
It was a very stressful year. Economic stress and personal financial stress. Missing family and kids when you’re not able to see each other.
From a business point of view, bookings were totally stopped, people weren’t making reservations. There was some walk-in business. Some construction [industry] business was there. But, otherwise, business traveling was not there and family traveling was not there at all.
I have 300-plus rooms in the Roanoke area. It’s still a struggle. Fortunately, not a single one of our hotels closed down and, the best thing, we kept all of our employees the entire year. Nobody lost a job because of COVID in our hotels.
We had to put in money from our pocket but we couldn’t have employees [laid off] who have been so honest to their work and have been with us for a long time, you know. It’s a team. Always, management is a team. Their problem is our problem.
At the same time, financially, the hotels were not making enough money to pay mortgages and utilities. [In the business community, I heard] the same problems all around, across the board. It was always the stress of how are we going to make our payments.
Luckily, those PPP loans from the federal government were helpful for people. Virginia’s Rebuild VA Grant was very helpful to survive and keep people’s employees going and keep the lights on. Roanoke city, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt all had their own COVID grant programs.
And this year, we are hopeful that business will bounce back. It will be a big boost once everybody can start getting vaccinated. People will gain confidence back and will be able to start going out again. Everybody is looking forward to that.
I’m also on the [Roanoke County Economic Development Authority], and I’m part of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. We all are working very hard to bring business back and keep some momentum going in the tourism industry.
I'm happy the [CDC] recognized hotel employees as essential workers just a few weeks back for the vaccine. It has been scary for employees. We put more money into cleanliness products, masks, sterilizers and all that. We tried our best to stay away from COVID. Luckily, from the hotel, no one got COVID. So we were lucky and fortunate with that.
During this year, we all had to change our whole lifestyle, staying in the house. But I think this COVID made us, what would you call it, we started caring for people more. Because we couldn’t see them. We missed them.
We cared more about what was going on with them and how they were doing. I think, after COVID, we will come out of it with more unity, more caring for each other and more togetherness. That is one thing I personally feel it’s brought to us.