The pandemic year: Ssunny Shah

Shah, 64, owns three hotels across the Roanoke Valley and volunteers with a number of regional business associations.

It was a very stressful year. Economic stress and personal financial stress. Missing family and kids when you’re not able to see each other.

From a business point of view, bookings were totally stopped, people weren’t making reservations. There was some walk-in business. Some construction [industry] business was there. But, otherwise, business traveling was not there and family traveling was not there at all.

I have 300-plus rooms in the Roanoke area. It’s still a struggle. Fortunately, not a single one of our hotels closed down and, the best thing, we kept all of our employees the entire year. Nobody lost a job because of COVID in our hotels.

We had to put in money from our pocket but we couldn’t have employees [laid off] who have been so honest to their work and have been with us for a long time, you know. It’s a team. Always, management is a team. Their problem is our problem.

At the same time, financially, the hotels were not making enough money to pay mortgages and utilities. [In the business community, I heard] the same problems all around, across the board. It was always the stress of how are we going to make our payments.