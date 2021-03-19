The pandemic year: Todd Ristau

I remember saying to my students, “Isn’t it a shame that in a time of global pandemic, you can still get normal sick, right?” And that’s what I thought it was, but I just couldn’t get out of bed, I was exhausted, I was fatigued, I had kind of a brain fog.

Joan had been back at work at her campus. She had to be tested and she said, "You’re going to go with me for the for the testing."

You make a promise when you marry to share everything, and I shared COVID with my wife.

With a normal illness, you start to feel better, and you continue to feel better and better and better until you are well. But with COVID, it’s like this roller coaster and you never kind of know. We each have had that thing where we’ll be doing fine, and then one day, it’ll just hit us, the brain fog and the fatigue and like walking up the stairs from the basement, you need a two-hour nap afterwards.

That’s another thing that’s really difficult about COVID. It’s hard to get anybody who hasn’t had it to take some of the things you’re talking about seriously.

It may be you’ll drive yourself crazy trying to figure out how you got it, though. The real important question is, how can you help make sure nobody else gets it from you?