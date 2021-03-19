The pandemic year: Tracy Laughlin

Laughlin, 35, teaches kindergarten at Monterey Elementary School in Roanoke.
When the pandemic first began, we were here, the kids were here, and then all of a sudden, it just went to we're closed. And it was, "Oh, we're closed for two weeks," and then it was, "We're closed for good." And that was hard, I think, especially — we didn't necessarily have that good closure that we had with the kids. We didn't get to say goodbye, we didn't get to talk about moving to the next grade. A lot of times in kindergarten, kids don't always understand that I'm not their teacher as they move through.
We did a lot of stuff in the spring. We did some drive-throughs of our neighborhoods, we talked to our kids, we did some Zoom conferencing, and we did some of those things to kind of try to offer that. We had a virtual awards assembly, and we tried to do all of those things that we normally would, but it just obviously wasn't the same. So I think that part was hard, not having that closure with the kids. I definitely missed that.
In the spring, I had relationships with my kids already. They knew me, I knew them, we'd had all that time together. But as we came in and we started a new year, we started 100% virtually. Kindergarteners, they enjoy their teacher, they're excited to learn new things. So in that way they're excited. But building those relationships virtually was definitely a challenge this year.
But it was fun at the same time. We did a lot of show and tell. We did more show and tell than I've ever seen before. The kids loved it. I have a dog, [Maybelline]. My husband was off work one day, and he brought my dog in. I lifted her up and she came on show and tell, and they about lost their minds. It was the cutest, for sure. So little things like that, I think, were helpful in getting them to build that relationship and start again this year.
When you look at how things have changed, I think the technology aspect is absolutely insane. We did so much training in all the technology pieces and the new platform that we're using, and so I think my technology skills in general have risen after my low-tech stuff in the spring.
In the spring, I definitely think we were doing some virtual things, but also, everybody at home had different experiences. In the fall when we began, everybody was virtual, and everybody was on the same platform. And so I think that that helped. But teaching kindergarteners how to video conference is entertaining. I definitely had to do some, like, "Alright, we're going to talk about what mute means. We're going to talk about unmute. We're going to practice." In some of those ways, it's been crazy.
The city has done a good job giving us some warning about the transition, and the kids have done well with it. When we came back to having some in-person instruction, it was actually really nice because I've had the smallest class size I've ever had. We got to build those relationships, we got to spend time with each other. It almost was an easier adjustment to coming into kindergarten. That was actually a really nice benefit that I was not expecting.
We're at the point now where I'm excited for us to all come together. I had my A-day kids in today and they were like, "Where is so-and-so?" And I'm like, "Well, they're a B-day," and they're like, "Oh!" and I'm like, "But we're gonna see them next week, we're all gonna be one class again." And they're like, "All of Ms. Laughlin's class together at the same time?" So I think that they're going to be excited to be able to merge together again.
I've been a teacher for a while. I've been in kindergarten for a while. There's always new things I can add to my tool belt, but I feel pretty confident in knowing what I'm doing down here. But because so many of the things we're doing is we're creating stuff we've never used before, we're integrating things we've never seen before, and that stuff takes time, so finding that balance of how much do I put in at work to make sure my kids have some things versus making sure I'm at home. My mother isn't 100% all the time, so she does require some care from me. Finding that balance between the two is always, you know, it's a challenge, for sure.