The pandemic year: Tracy Laughlin

But it was fun at the same time. We did a lot of show and tell. We did more show and tell than I've ever seen before. The kids loved it. I have a dog, [Maybelline]. My husband was off work one day, and he brought my dog in. I lifted her up and she came on show and tell, and they about lost their minds. It was the cutest, for sure. So little things like that, I think, were helpful in getting them to build that relationship and start again this year.

When you look at how things have changed, I think the technology aspect is absolutely insane. We did so much training in all the technology pieces and the new platform that we're using, and so I think my technology skills in general have risen after my low-tech stuff in the spring.

In the spring, I definitely think we were doing some virtual things, but also, everybody at home had different experiences. In the fall when we began, everybody was virtual, and everybody was on the same platform. And so I think that that helped. But teaching kindergarteners how to video conference is entertaining. I definitely had to do some, like, "Alright, we're going to talk about what mute means. We're going to talk about unmute. We're going to practice." In some of those ways, it's been crazy.