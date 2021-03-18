The pandemic year: William Manes

Manes, 56, went to the Roanoke Rescue Mission to seek help for his alcohol addiction after losing his job at a Roanoke restaurant and getting turned out of the house where he had been staying. Community Outreach Manager Kevin Berry describes Manes as a model participant whose enthusiasm for recovery inspires others in the program.
I’m in the Way Forward program at the Rescue Mission. I’ve been here six months. I will graduate Sept. 29 of this year and plan to stay on and help out and do volunteer work and give back to the community.
People told me to come here, they would help me. So that’s what I did. I went through the whole process, I stayed at the shelter, and did what I had to do, went into what they call a track team program for 30 days. I had to prove myself at the end, too, you know, stay sober, be dependable, go to work at the [distribution and recycling center], give back to the community.
About four months ago, [COVID-19] hit me. It’s something. I don’t wish it on anybody. It was terrible. I had it bad for two weeks. By God’s grace, I got over it.
I don’t even know where I really got it, because I didn’t do nothing. I go to some outside classes, and I’m thinking that’s where I got it, you know what I’m saying?
That night I started feeling body aches and just started feeling a little sick in a way, you know, not feeling right? I just blew it off. And, wow, I woke up the next morning, though, and I’m telling you it hit me, I didn’t know what — something inside me said, “You’ve got the corona.” I had headaches like I had never had in my entire life. I mean, I knew. I said, “Oh, Lord, I got it.”
I did the responsible thing, went to my coach and said, “Listen, this is how I’m feeling. What should we do?”
Took me to get my test. Positive. Shot me straight over to the Trust House. I was in there for two weeks. That was a long two weeks, by the way, feeling like you’re going to die. It was weird, how fast it hit me, and yeah, how fast it left me.
I’m like, “Wow, that was a weird experience.” It was terrible. It hit me like a ton of bricks. It laid me out. So did the shots, you know, when I got the shots. I felt like I had the flu all over again. But I made it through and you know, I’m just ready to put all that behind me.
I’ve been through three quarantines from all this corona stuff, because we’ve been on lockdown for two weeks, two times here, because of it. So yeah, it affects your recovery, in a sense of, you’re not able to go out and do your meetings. Classes, of course, are canceled.
You’ve got to really want recovery, you got to have patience and you just, you’ve got to know that you have to be here. That’s where I’m at in life, I knew I’ve got to be here.