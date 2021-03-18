The pandemic year: William Manes

Manes, 56, went to the Roanoke Rescue Mission to seek help for his alcohol addiction after losing his job at a Roanoke restaurant and getting turned out of the house where he had been staying. Community Outreach Manager Kevin Berry describes Manes as a model participant whose enthusiasm for recovery inspires others in the program.

I’m in the Way Forward program at the Rescue Mission. I’ve been here six months. I will graduate Sept. 29 of this year and plan to stay on and help out and do volunteer work and give back to the community.

People told me to come here, they would help me. So that’s what I did. I went through the whole process, I stayed at the shelter, and did what I had to do, went into what they call a track team program for 30 days. I had to prove myself at the end, too, you know, stay sober, be dependable, go to work at the [distribution and recycling center], give back to the community.

About four months ago, [COVID-19] hit me. It’s something. I don’t wish it on anybody. It was terrible. I had it bad for two weeks. By God’s grace, I got over it.

I don’t even know where I really got it, because I didn’t do nothing. I go to some outside classes, and I’m thinking that’s where I got it, you know what I’m saying?