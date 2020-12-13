The Perfect Gift Shop: Offering kids the joy of giving

FLOYD — A recently opened store on East Main Street has earned the distinction as the most exclusive shop in town. Only kids can shop here, and only they can enter the glittering showroom full of gifts for all ages.
Adults must wait in the reception area. But unlike at traditional stores, parents don’t have to reach for their wallets. And the gifts the youngsters choose are not for themselves, but possibly for the adults waiting on the other side of the curtain – or other family members, friends and even pets.
“The Perfect Gift Shop is a place to help children experience the joy of giving,” said shop founder Jean Woods. “Some great organizations are working to see children receive gifts over the holidays. This shop was created for Floyd County children who might not otherwise be able to give presents.”
The shop was born three years ago out of Woods’ grief.
“2017 was a very bad year,” Woods said. “I lost two nephews on the same day, May 15, which was also the one-year anniversary of my niece’s death from asthma. One nephew died of an aortic aneurysm; the other was murdered while on duty as a Montana deputy. Then my sister died three months later.”
Woods wanted to do something to honor her sister and the niece and nephews, something to focus her mind on positive things. She was dreading Christmas – she’d recently been laid off from her job. She recalled how much she and her sister, Martha, a 1974 Radford College alumna, enjoyed the holiday season when they were children. Much of the delight came from shopping for others, Woods remembered.
“My dad would give us money to buy presents for others, and we would go from store to store in our North Carolina town, deliberating about just the right gifts. I remember I couldn’t wait to see my brother unwrap a pocket knife I got him.”
In Floyd County, where nearly one out of every eight people lives below the federal poverty level, some kids wouldn’t have the chance to experience the joy of gift giving, Woods realized.
“I envisioned a shop where children could get free gifts for other people,” Woods said. “I started sharing the idea, and others agreed it was something that needed to be done. So my partner, John Doyle, and I began shopping for gifts and the shelving to hold them. We rented space in the Station community market.”
Volunteers soon joined them. Woods connected with the late Sandra Ash Mills and Joan Earman, who enlisted their fun-loving Mystic Witches performance group to decorate the shop. Some made reusable cloth gift bags. Denise Grant and a friend of hers crocheted dozens of afghans, throws and hats. Others made scarves and fleece blankets. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target came through with generous discounts, which they repeated in subsequent years. Floyd merchants, including the hardware stores and New Mountain Mercantile, served up gifts and steep discounts for the cause.
“Floyd merchants had a bad year in 2020, yet they’ve continued to donate what they can – unique things,” Woods said. “The people of Floyd may be divided about some things, but they come together to help the Perfect Gift Shop. When we posted on our Facebook page that we needed an artificial Christmas tree, we got three.”
Shortly before the opening, Floyd resident Cara Castle brought in a tea set and ended up volunteering to wrap gifts. New volunteer Cierra Whittaker, 15, has shopped the store herself last year. Woods calls her “a super volunteer,” who cleans, organizes, arranges theme food baskets, and will be a “helper elf” when the shop opens Dec. 11.
Donations of new and gently used gift items flowed in – clothes, toys, jewelry, food baskets, housewares, sports equipment and more. With the help of treasurer Karen Baker, the Perfect Gift Shop became a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
As soon as Floyd Community Action mails out Perfect Gift Shop certificates, children respond enthusiastically. Although proof of income is not required, the shop tries to reach families who could use a little help, Woods said. In the first year, they served nearly 250 children and dispensed more than 1,300 gifts, figures that have held steady over the years.
“I knew we were onto something important when a little boy of 10 or 11 handed me earrings to wrap and said, ‘They’re for my grandma. I’ve never been able to give her a gift before.’ He had tears in his eyes,” Woods said.
Woods and her board considered giving certificates to all Floyd County elementary school students this year, but soon realized that it wasn’t feasible during the COVID pandemic. In September, they scrambled to find more spacious quarters. Floyd Baptist Church offered their annex building. Done up in cheery Christmas decorations, the venue gives little indication of its past life as a funeral home.
Offerings include a James Dean doll, fancy dog jackets, science kits and ruby red slippers. Woods loves watching kids calculate how much of their $25 certificate is left after each gift selection. Some items, such as local craftsman Rob Yard’s wooden flutes, take a big chunk out of the certificate, while others, including huge food baskets, are priced $3 or less.
According to a British study, gift giving builds empathy and feelings of satisfaction in children. Yet few programs like The Perfect Gift Shop exist. An internet search revealed only a similar “Elf Shop” created for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Casper, Wyoming, and an annual “Christmas Shop with a Cop” Walmart shopping opportunity for elementary school kids in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We’d like to make an instruction manual to share the many lessons we’ve learned,” Woods said. “We could help others set up a project like ours. A Virginia Tech student is helping us create a website to get the information out.”
The shop is open to Floyd County children, ages 5 to 16, with Perfect Gift Shop certificates. Children are admitted in groups of four and required to keep social distance. For more information, see www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720.
