The Perfect Gift Shop: Offering kids the joy of giving

FLOYD — A recently opened store on East Main Street has earned the distinction as the most exclusive shop in town. Only kids can shop here, and only they can enter the glittering showroom full of gifts for all ages.

Adults must wait in the reception area. But unlike at traditional stores, parents don’t have to reach for their wallets. And the gifts the youngsters choose are not for themselves, but possibly for the adults waiting on the other side of the curtain – or other family members, friends and even pets.

“The Perfect Gift Shop is a place to help children experience the joy of giving,” said shop founder Jean Woods. “Some great organizations are working to see children receive gifts over the holidays. This shop was created for Floyd County children who might not otherwise be able to give presents.”

The shop was born three years ago out of Woods’ grief.

“2017 was a very bad year,” Woods said. “I lost two nephews on the same day, May 15, which was also the one-year anniversary of my niece’s death from asthma. One nephew died of an aortic aneurysm; the other was murdered while on duty as a Montana deputy. Then my sister died three months later.”