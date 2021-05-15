'The right track': Trust House in Roanoke welcomes back homeless veterans, others in need

Starting May 7, Trust House began checking in clients two at a time. The admission process went slowly and meticulously because of extensive hygiene protocols that had to be followed. Yellow streamers hung in doorways as a sign of welcoming.

ARCH aims to have Trust House back at full capacity by June 30.

“For any veteran to come into Trust House, they have to meet the definition of homelessness,” said Amanda Saoit, a clinical social worker with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who acts as liaison between Trust House and the VA hospital in Salem.

“Now that we’re back in the physical Trust House, I’m making it a point to be here at least once a week,” Saoit said. For her clients, “that makes it easier for them to get access to me and to talk to me and just get an update on how things are doing.”

Soon after his arrival, Kearney settled his belonging on a freshly made bed in a dorm room on the upper floor of Trust House. “It provides a safe haven, and I look at it as a rescue,” he said.

One of Kearney’s roommates, Stephen Pruett, 56, was about to have lunch. Pruett joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1983 and served for a decade, departing as a Sergeant E5.