The sky above Natural Bridge State Park is now dark — officially

At a state park where the rock bridge is natural, the night sky is now officially dark.

Natural Bridge State Park, which is far from the city lights that make it harder to see the stars, has been recognized as an International Dark Sky Park.

The status, which requires an extensive review and approval from the International Dark-Sky Association, has been granted to about 130 parks around the world. Natural Bridge is the fourth Virginia state park to win the designation.

Supporters say it will make the Rockbridge County park better known for star-gazing, while encouraging efforts to reduce light pollution — a growing problem east of the Mississippi River that not only reduces the visibility of constellations, but can have adverse effects on wildlife, human health and energy use.

“Our commitment to providing visitors with unique opportunities to enjoy and learn about our natural resources is at the forefront of this project,” Melissa Baker, director of state parks, said in an announcement Wednesday.

For years, the 215-foot tall limestone formation that is called Natural Bridge has been illuminated at night by multi-colored spotlights as part of a “Drama of Creation” presentation based on the Book of Genesis.