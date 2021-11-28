The stance on Virginia's Confederate monuments: It's complicated

“It’s interesting that these things got on the ballot in the first place,” Schragger said, adding that city councils or county supervisors can elect on their own to move monuments. “They can do a referendum, but they don’t need to.”

In Washington County, Civil War statues are moving out of necessity. The county announced earlier in November it is entertaining letters of intent from anybody interested in acquiring either of two Confederate monuments that must be moved from courthouse grounds for renovations.

And Virginia’s governor did not resort to referendum when he ordered removal of the 60-foot-tall Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, which came down in September, despite legal opposition.

Confederate general statues in Charlottesville that served as the setting of a fatal white supremacist rally in 2017 were removed this July, after a yearslong legal battle over the city council’s decision for removal.