'Their preparation was not enough': Virginia Tech reacts as UNC, others close campuses

Unlike Tech’s reopening plan, the plan at UNC-Chapel Hill had faced fierce opposition from faculty and even the local health department, which back in July advised the university to move online as cases in the region mounted.

Dana Riger, a clinical assistant professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, said Tuesday that she was not surprised the school closed, given a recent upswing in clusters of cases.

“After the first week we saw – after all of our best efforts and many, many students complying – that it was inevitable that college students were going to congregate, that college students were going to party,” said Riger, who teaches courses in human development and who earned her doctorate at Tech. “I don't think there is anything fundamentally different about college students in terms of their development and decision-making.”

After what happened at UNC-Chapel Hill, she said, it seems “naive” to believe “even the most well intentioned are not going to violate those safety protocols.”

“If I had a child going to college right now I would encourage them to stay home, if they are able to,” Riger said. “Better safe than sorry.”