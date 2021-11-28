BLACKSBURG — The athletes who dominated the courts on a recent Sunday at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center played sitting down – sitting down and rolling at high speed as they used both hands, including the one holding the racquet, to power themselves from net to baseline.
A demonstration of world-class wheelchair tennis drew dozens of people, both to watch members of the U.S. Paralympics and World Cup teams and to try out the lightweight, slant-wheeled sports wheelchairs themselves.
Sarah Benzing said she knew she would travel from Charleston, W.Va., as soon as she heard that one of her sports heroes, Paralympian Dana Mathewson, was going to be at the Tech event. An avid wheelchair tennis player herself, Benzing sounded awestruck after watching Mathewson and fellow champions Conner Stroud, Chris Herman and Casey Ratzlaff.
She wondered if some of the skill being displayed might be lost on people who had not actually attempted a tennis game on wheels.
“I don’t think I would have picked up on how difficult it is,” Benzing said. “They make it look so easy.”
After the national team members showed their stuff, Jason Harnett, head coach and national manager of Team USA Wheelchair, opened the courts to anyone who wanted to try it for themselves. Sportable, a Richmond-based nonprofit that works with athletes with physical disabilities, brought sport wheelchairs for people to try and Harnett and the four Paralympians gave pointers or batted balls back and forth with whoever came out.
At one point, about 24 people were in wheelchairs on the Tech center’s six courts. A similar number of people watched.
Harnett called the event an old-fashioned barnstorming road show and said he hoped it would help introduce wheelchair sports to the next generation of competitors. Harnett said that he had not had time for many such exhibitions, but wants to start doing them somewhere in the country five or six times per year.
Jim Thompson, head coach of Virginia Tech’s men’s tennis team, said Tech now has a weekly wheelchair tennis clinic and that he would like to someday start a full wheelchair tennis program.
“Hopefully the university will see we could be on the cutting edge … of adaptive sports in the ACC,” Thompson said.
Mathewson, a 30-year-old from San Diego, was billed Sunday as the No. 1 player in the United States. She is ranked eighth in the world in the International Tennis Federation’s Uniqlo Wheelchair Tennis Tour. She smiled as she rolled across the court after spending an hour giving pointers to Benzing and others.
Mathewson said her tournament-packed schedule doesn’t leave many opportunities for events like the one at Tech but she was happy she’d been able to do it.
“It touches my heart” to meet people who are just starting out in wheelchair tennis because they remind her of herself as a girl, Mathewson said. “To see them get excited and see their faces light up means a lot to me.”