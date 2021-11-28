'They make it look so easy'

At one point, about 24 people were in wheelchairs on the Tech center’s six courts. A similar number of people watched.

Harnett called the event an old-fashioned barnstorming road show and said he hoped it would help introduce wheelchair sports to the next generation of competitors. Harnett said that he had not had time for many such exhibitions, but wants to start doing them somewhere in the country five or six times per year.

Jim Thompson, head coach of Virginia Tech’s men’s tennis team, said Tech now has a weekly wheelchair tennis clinic and that he would like to someday start a full wheelchair tennis program.

“Hopefully the university will see we could be on the cutting edge … of adaptive sports in the ACC,” Thompson said.

Mathewson, a 30-year-old from San Diego, was billed Sunday as the No. 1 player in the United States. She is ranked eighth in the world in the International Tennis Federation’s Uniqlo Wheelchair Tennis Tour. She smiled as she rolled across the court after spending an hour giving pointers to Benzing and others.

Mathewson said her tournament-packed schedule doesn’t leave many opportunities for events like the one at Tech but she was happy she’d been able to do it.