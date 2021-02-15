Thin Mints and Tagalongs bring a dose of 'normalcy' to a not-so-normal winter

On a chilly Sunday afternoon, Gracie Walker stood outside the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline headquarters, patiently waiting for a customer to arrive.
Instead of a coat, she wore a green Girl Scout vest adorned with patches. And, of course, she wore a face mask. She stood behind a barrier at a table stacked with boxes of all the classics, from Thin Mints to Tagalongs.
When, after a bit of a lull, a car pulled into the parking lot set up for curbside order and delivery, Walker sprang into action.
The 11-year-old confidently approached the passenger-side window, notepad in hand, to take down the order of the woman inside, who was accompanied by a dog. Then she hustled to meet another car that had pulled in.
With help from her mom, Gracie distributed the cookies to each of her customers, who drove off.
That’s what selling Girl Scout cookies looks like during a pandemic. During a time when so many rituals have been disrupted, cookie season has not. It just looks a bit different this year.
“Girl Scout cookies bring people joy. It’s been a tradition for over 100 years in this country to sell and eat Girl Scout cookies during the wintertime. I think you need that right now during this pandemic,” said Jennifer Pfister, marketing and communications director for Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council.
Customers can order cookies from scouts online and arrange for contactless delivery or have them shipped. Cookies can even be ordered through Grubhub.
Cookie booths, where scouts set up in front of a grocery store or other business, are still occurring, though less frequently, with some troops skipping them altogether. But there’s an online cookie-finder tool that allows customers to search by ZIP code for booths nearby.
Some scouts are still doing door-to-door sales, but differently. Gracie, who is part of Troop 224 in Montgomery County, has been taping fliers on doors, directing customers to use a QR code to place their orders online. The fliers also feature pictures of the cookies — and of Gracie.
Her mom, Heather Walker, said they devised the plan to minimize risk while still reaching customers who expect Gracie to come by, as she does every year.
“That way they can still get their cookies and support the local Girl Scouts,” said Walker, who is a co-leader of her daughter’s troop.
Pfister said girls try all kinds of methods, including door hangers, postcards and fliers.
It did not appear last weekend that the challenges posed by the pandemic would stop Gracie from meeting her goal of selling 2,021 boxes this year. She broke 1,000 that Friday night, sold another 500 Saturday at Lowe’s and was back at it on Super Bowl Sunday.
“I wasn't too worried. It’s not much harder,” she said. “If you just smile and feel confident in yourself you’ll get it.”
Though this year, of course, her smile has been hidden behind a mask. Pfister joked that these days it’s all about "smizing," or smiling with your eyes. She said it’s appropriate that the term was popularized by Tyra Banks, since the supermodel was also a Girl Scout.
Heather Walker said Gracie's afternoon at Lowe's was an especially good day, which she attributes to high demand coupled with fewer booths.
“They want the normalcy,” she said. “That’s what it is: Oh, it’s cookie season. Oh, I was a Girl Scout. Oh, I always buy Thin Mints.”
Walker said it’s been nice to see local businesses do their part to support her daughter and other Girl Scouts, whether by hosting a cookie booth or buying their product. Gracie was among a number of scouts who sold to Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar in Grandin Village, which has incorporated Thin Mints into a frozen treat.
“It’s been an exciting cookie year. It’s been a little stressful, but it’s been super exciting,” Walker said. “I am so proud of Girl Scouts. And the businesses that want to partner with us. We love our local businesses.”
Jamie Yates-Merit urged her 15-year-old daughter, Darcy Yates, to set a lower-than-usual sales goal, worried that the pandemic would mean a slow cookie season. Yates-Merit, who serves as the cookie mom for Troop 507 of Roanoke, didn’t want to be stuck with leftover inventory.
So they settled on a goal of just 50 boxes. But Darcy quickly surpassed that. So they upped the goal a bit, and Yates-Merit picked up more cookies for her daughter to sell. They’ve had to do that several times, as this week Darcy was closing in on 300 boxes.
“My mom, she honestly thought that I wouldn’t even sell 50,” said Darcy, a sophomore at William Fleming High School.
At this time of year, Darcy said, everyone has Girl Scout cookies on the brain.
An athletic trainer at school asked Darcy and a friend if they knew any scouts. And when her mom mentioned cookie sales at the orthodontist’s office, the doctor said she’d like to get her hands on some Thin Mints.
Darcy’s troop hasn’t set up any cookie booths, which normally make up a big chunk of her sales. She said that's been the biggest challenge.
But Darcy’s online cookie sales are up. Before this year, her only online sales had been to a handful of out-of-town family members. One of her big online sales this year was to a manager from her job at Dairy Queen, who purchased 30 boxes.
On one recent day, Darcy did stage a lemonade stand-type booth outside her house, which she said was suggested by the Girl Scout council. Darcy said she was surprised to make some sales that way.
Yates-Merit said her daughter had only about 45 minutes to man the lemonade stand before she had to go to work but managed to sell about two dozen boxes of cookies. One customer was a friend who stopped by the house, but the rest came organically.
Because there are fewer cookie booths this year, Yates-Merit said she believes people are eager to place an order when they have the opportunity.
“They really do sell themselves,” Yates-Merit said. “I was leaving work today and somebody saw the box and she got my number so she could order some cookies.”