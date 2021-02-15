Thin Mints and Tagalongs bring a dose of 'normalcy' to a not-so-normal winter

“I wasn't too worried. It’s not much harder,” she said. “If you just smile and feel confident in yourself you’ll get it.”

Though this year, of course, her smile has been hidden behind a mask. Pfister joked that these days it’s all about "smizing," or smiling with your eyes. She said it’s appropriate that the term was popularized by Tyra Banks, since the supermodel was also a Girl Scout.

Heather Walker said Gracie's afternoon at Lowe's was an especially good day, which she attributes to high demand coupled with fewer booths.

“They want the normalcy,” she said. “That’s what it is: Oh, it’s cookie season. Oh, I was a Girl Scout. Oh, I always buy Thin Mints.”

Walker said it’s been nice to see local businesses do their part to support her daughter and other Girl Scouts, whether by hosting a cookie booth or buying their product. Gracie was among a number of scouts who sold to Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar in Grandin Village, which has incorporated Thin Mints into a frozen treat.

“It’s been an exciting cookie year. It’s been a little stressful, but it’s been super exciting,” Walker said. “I am so proud of Girl Scouts. And the businesses that want to partner with us. We love our local businesses.”