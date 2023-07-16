The Thorn Spring Golf Course ladies golf association held their annual member-guest tournament July 8, with a blended format of captain’s choice on the front nine and best ball handicapped on the back nine. In a close contest, the team of Heather Pearman, Ericka Thompson, Martha Thomas and Monica Bailey-Yates came out on top with a score of 62.

“The theme of ‘Keep Calm and Golf On’ had the ladies doing just that under gorgeous conditions,” wrote Thomas in a news announcement about the results.

The ladies would like to thank their sponsors, Hodge Insurance, Carilion, Express Markets, Southern Hearts, and the club staff for all their contributions to the event.

