Thousands without power across Roanoke and New River valleys
More than 2,200 Appalachian Power customers across the Roanoke and New River valleys are without power, according to the company’s outage map.

The outages occurred as rains swept across the region early Wednesday morning.

Roanoke County has the largest number of outages with 1,352. Most of those customers are concentrated in the area just east of the Montgomery County line.

Another 723 and 101 customers in Franklin and Floyd counties, respectively, are without power. Fifty outages are reported in Botetourt County.

There are also a handful of other outages across Montgomery, Pulaski and Giles counties.

