Three arrested on drug charges after trespass report in Montgomery County
A trespassing call led police to arrest three people in the McCoy section of Montgomery County on Friday evening.

Zachary Ryan Moran, 25, of Elliston; Ashley Dawn Poff, also known as Ashely Nichols, 33, of Radford; and Elizabeth Nicole Hinkley, 28, of Radford, were charged after police found what was reported by authorities as heroin and a quarter-pound of methamphetamine in a vehicle that was reported to be trespassing on private property, according to a county Sheriff's Office news release.

All three also were charged with possession of an illegal firearm and intent to distribute.

They are being held in the county jail in Christiansburg as of Sunday, according to the release.

