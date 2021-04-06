Three injured in Smyth County school bus-car collision

Drivers of a car and a school bus, and a student riding on the bus, were injured Tuesday morning in a collision in Smyth County, Virginia State Police said.
The crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Lee Highway, a state police news release said. The Smyth County school bus was struck in the back by a Honda Civic as the bus was coming to a stop to pick up a student, state police said.
The bus had 17 elementary school students on board. The bus driver and a student were taken to Smyth County Hospital for treatment of what state police described as minor injuries. The Honda's driver also was taken to the hospital.
State police are continuing to investigate, the news release said.