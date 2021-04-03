 Skip to main content
Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Hollins area
Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Hollins area

A fire at a mobile home park in Roanoke County shut down traffic on Peters Creek Road Saturday afternoon and displaced the occupants of one of the three homes involved.

No one was injured. The fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. at the Northview Mobile Home Park in the Hollins area, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from a vacant mobile home. Two adjacent homes were damaged by heat, and the residents of one were displaced when power was shut off as a safety precaution.

Peters Creek Road was closed for about an hour, as crews had to stretch hoses across the street to reach a fire hydrant.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, and had not determined the cost of the damages by late Saturday afternoon.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

