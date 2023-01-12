Thursday morning house fire in Roanoke displaces family, claims pet dog

A family's dog died in a house fire in northwest Roanoke Thursday morning, and now the residents are displaced.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road Northwest at 6:55 a.m., the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said in a press release.

The first units on scene found "heavy fire and black smoke on the rear side of the home," the department said.

Crews from the Salem Fire and EMS Department also responded to the scene, and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Rachel Hale, fire department public information officer, said at about 10:15 a.m. that units had completed their work and cleared the scene.

No residents or firefighters sustained injuries during the incident, but one dog "perished in the fire," the department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, whose home is a "total loss," according to estimates from the Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials have determined that the fire was an accident.