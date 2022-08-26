 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday PM storms torrential in northern Roanoke Valley, with deceiving danger outside rain

082522-roa-va-storm p01

Storm clouds north of downtown Roanoke at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, taken from the 500 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest. It was not raining downtown, but loud thunder could be heard and lightning was visible.

 The Roanoke Times

Your experience of Thursday evening weather in various locations across the Roanoke Valley varied by mere miles.

It was a fairly typical summer evening for the southern half of the Roanoke Valley, around Cave Spring and Clearbrook and on down to Bent Mountain, with partly cloudy skies and just some distant thunder (except for a couple of louder booms -- we'll get back to that).

But on the other side of the valley, along the Roanoke-Boteoturt county line, in and near Hollins and Cloverdale and Read Mountain and Daleville and Troutville, it was a much different scene, with hours of pouring rain, frequent lightning and loud booming thunder.

Locally heavy rainfall north of Roanoke

The darkest purple signals radar-estimated 3+ inches of rain shortly after sundown on Thursday evening in an area east of Hollins and southeast of Cloverdale along the Roanoke-Boteoturt county line, with heavy rain continuing to fall after this over the same general area. Meanwhile the gray area indicates minor amounts of rainfall and the black area no rainfall at all. The image also indicates a couple of recent lightning strikes east of Roanoke outside of the rainfall.

In between, across much of Roanoke and Salem, it didn't pour or even sprinkle, but the air sizzled with electricity a few times.

The heavy rain became so intense and persistent that the National Weather Service raised a flash flood warning just before 9 p.m. after radar indication of 1-4 inches, the heaviest east of Hollins and just north of Read Mountain. Meanwhile, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport a few miles south recorded only a trace of rainfall, and nothing at all fell in most of Roanoke, Salem and the southern half of Roanoke County.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service indicate a personal weather station just south-southeast of Cloverdale got 4.19 inches of rain in about 2 hours last night, with Tinker Creek near Columbia Street in northeast Roanoke near Hollins rising 8 feet in 2 hours to crest at over 10 feet before rapidly dropping once the storm had passed.

Tinker Creek gauge

A cluster of thunderstorms kept recharging over the same general area for a few hours late Thursday.

We've been in a pattern for weeks, skipping just a few days here and there either behind a cold front or underneath a high pressure system, of humid conditions with daytime heating, terrain effects and various atmospheric influences triggering showers and thunderstorms. The areal coverage and intensity of the storms have varied from day to day, depending on how many factors were present to overcome any tendency for "capping" aloft, or a warm air layer that retards updrafts and interferes with lift for storm formation.

Subtle boundaries develop where this capping is breached, and one of these apparently developed along the Roanoke-Botetourt county line on Thursday evening.

While much of the Roanoke Valley was out of the torrential rainfall, or all rainfall altogether, south of the flash flood warning, the storms still provided a very underrated danger.

Lightning strike outside storm

While the a storm cluser was raging near Hollins and Cloverdale on Thursday evening, a rogue lightning strike hit a few miles outside the rain near the Salem-Roanoke county line. Shortly after this, another rogue lightning strike occurred in Southwest Roanoke, and the storm continued to produce several strikes that landed outside its rain area into the evening.

Radar detected lightning strikes outside the rain in parts of Salem and Roanoke. You may have experienced this as a sudden loud boom of thunder, seemingly much closer than the distant thunder you may have heard with storms rumbling to the north. There was no "seemingly" to it -- it was a lot closer.

This is why the National Weather Service pushes a "when thunder roars, go indoors" safety theme. Stevie Nicks was wrong about "thunder only happens when it's raining." Lightning can strike several miles outside the core of a thunderstorm, where it's not raining at all, even where the sun is shining -- the proverbial "bolt from the blue."

Be aware of the dangers of localized flooding and lightning even outside of storms as we continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

