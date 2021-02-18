Thursday's ice storm traces relatively minor path across Southwest Virginia

A new bout of icy weather led to car crashes and an uptick in power outages Thursday but largely appeared to avoid extreme disruptions in Southwest Virginia.
Virginia State Police had fielded 72 crashes and 64 disabled vehicles by late afternoon, but most involved no injury.
Officials remained on alert heading into nightfall when temperatures would plummet again and more wintry mixes could fall over some spots.
People were urged to remain cautious and avoid driving until road conditions were safe. The National Weather Service was forecasting light icing during the overnight hours, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.
Appalachian Power was reporting about 5,600 Virginia outages by the end of the afternoon — far less than the 42,000 customers who saw their power knocked out by last weekend’s ice storm.
Some disruptions were quickly reversed. Roanoke County logged nearly 1,300 outages Thursday morning. That number had dropped to about 150 by nightfall.
Montgomery County had nearly 3,000 outages at one point but repair crews had chopped that back to less than 750 by evening.
Appalachian Power said it also expected to get electricity flowing again to the last customers in Franklin County who had been in the dark since Saturday. There were fewer than 50 outages remaining there, and the utility company said it was on track to fully restore service by late Thursday.
Salem, which maintains its own power lines, said it only saw 16 outages throughout the day. “Thankfully, the numbers have been significantly lower than we had feared they would be,” said city spokesman Mike Stevens.
After a string of days with biting weather and the wallop of last Saturday’s ice storm, officials had been braced for more severe conditions Thursday.
To the east of Roanoke, some communities remain hard-hit by the recent storms. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said it sent generators to Brunswick County, Charlotte County and Charles City County to aid in recovery there.
Hundreds of meals and a pallet of bottled water also were dispatched to Brunswick County, state officials said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s local office said it would continue working on secondary roads and neighborhood streets throughout the night.
Ice had shut down Twelve O’Clock Knob Road in Roanoke County on Thursday, according to the 511 system. And a downed tree blocked part of Glade Road in Montgomery County.
Thursday’s wintry mix was the result of low-pressure to the southwest lifting Gulf of Mexico moisture over and into a mass of Arctic air trapped against the mountains by high pressure over eastern Canada.
Because temperatures rose above freezing in higher layers of the atmosphere, not much snow fell, but instead freezing rain and sleet. The presence of so much sleet — caused when cold air is slightly deeper, allowing rain to freeze into ice pellets on the way to the ground — helped prevent a much bigger buildup of ice on trees and power lines that could have caused much more widespread power outages.
Ice accretions generally ranged from a tenth to a quarter-inch in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys with sleet accumulations — mixed with some snow in some areas — around ½ to 1 inch.
While Southwest Virginia has been spared the deep snow and extreme cold that the central U.S. has experienced as far south as Texas, the region has been continually brushed with lighter rounds of cold rain, mixed precipitation, ice and snow in the past few weeks. Since Jan. 28, Thursday’s storm was the sixth weather system to bring significant ice and/or snow to at least part of the Roanoke and New River valleys.
After a cold weekend, drier and generally milder weather is expected to take hold next week. Winter may not be over yet, but there may finally be a respite.
Staff writer Kevin Myatt contributed information to this report.