Thursday's ice storm traces relatively minor path across Southwest Virginia

A new bout of icy weather led to car crashes and an uptick in power outages Thursday but largely appeared to avoid extreme disruptions in Southwest Virginia.

Virginia State Police had fielded 72 crashes and 64 disabled vehicles by late afternoon, but most involved no injury.

Officials remained on alert heading into nightfall when temperatures would plummet again and more wintry mixes could fall over some spots.

People were urged to remain cautious and avoid driving until road conditions were safe. The National Weather Service was forecasting light icing during the overnight hours, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

Appalachian Power was reporting about 5,600 Virginia outages by the end of the afternoon — far less than the 42,000 customers who saw their power knocked out by last weekend’s ice storm.

Some disruptions were quickly reversed. Roanoke County logged nearly 1,300 outages Thursday morning. That number had dropped to about 150 by nightfall.

Montgomery County had nearly 3,000 outages at one point but repair crews had chopped that back to less than 750 by evening.