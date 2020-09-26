Tim Dayton still hoping for the future of REACH after cancer diagnosis

Usually, Tim Dayton loves planning for what comes next. The next sermon, the next volunteer project, the next home repair in southeast Roanoke — he found purpose in planning every job, every mission that he knew would make Roanoke a much better place.
Now, though, planning for what comes next is not so enjoyable, but perhaps more crucial than ever. Dayton, who for 10 years has led a community volunteer project called REACH that has improved people’s homes and their lives, must plan for what happens after he is gone.
Dayton has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He hopes to live another two to six months. What happens to REACH isn’t clear. The outreach group, whose acronym stands for Real Experiences Affecting Change, is so intertwined with Dayton’s singular leadership, personality and force of will, there is no clear successor.
The future of REACH was perhaps the one plan he didn’t make.
“I didn’t set it up well enough to last after I’m gone,” Dayton said, sitting by a fire pit on a cool, gray late-summer morning in the backyard of his home in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.
“I am hoping that, somehow, people know about what we have been doing. I hope there is someone who can say, ‘I can do part of that. I can make it work.’ ”
REACH was one of the most impactful projects of Dayton’s fascinating life. After a life spent doing a variety of jobs from car salesman to bartender, he became pastor of First Christian Church in downtown Roanoke in 2016, though he is not an ordained minister. He took over a church that was old both in its history and in its current membership. His main mission as pastor has been clear: the church must serve the community.
Or, as the epistle of James puts it, “faith by itself isn’t enough. Unless it produces good deeds, it is dead and useless.”
Dayton and REACH have produced good deeds. About 200,000 hours of good deeds, in fact, most of them in southeast Roanoke. For the past 10 years, before the pandemic hit, REACH brought college students to Roanoke to work on dilapidated houses and perform other volunteer work.
Led by Dayton and members of other Roanoke charitable organizations, the volunteers repaired houses, cleaned yards, painted murals, planted gardens and did other services. In 2016, REACH began purchasing blighted, abandoned houses to renovate then resell to homeowners.
REACH has been renovating its third and fourth houses, although the pandemic has slowed work. The two houses stand side by side on Dale Avenue Southeast and were purchased at an auction for $9,500 each. After the renovations are complete, REACH will sell the houses and use the money to fund its next projects.
Dayton has long said that the goal of REACH was never to simply specialize in one area of community service, such as home repair. The goal is to bring individuals together to serve. REACH worked as a go-between with other established organizations such as the Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army, Rebuilding Together Roanoke and other nonprofits and neighborhood organizations to provide volunteer muscle.
REACH also encouraged citizens to participate in improving their own neighborhoods.
“We don’t do it for you, but we’ll do it with you,” is how Dayton described his group’s mission.
“REACH isn’t just [volunteer] hours and houses,” Dayton said. “You can do this every day. You can do it in your job. We can all be a giver. The purpose is to find you and find what you like to do. We are all not the same; we are each wonderfully made and have something to offer. It is easy to serve. I haven’t met a soul yet who didn’t feel good about themselves after they served others.”
Ed Murray, the former executive director of Renovation Alliance who is now an adviser to that group’s renamed successor Rebuilding Together Roanoke, said that Dayton’s unwavering positivity has been perhaps the biggest reason for REACH’s success.
“He is such a positive, upbeat, engaging person,” Murray said. “Those college kids follow him anywhere in service. The kids come and work and it’s great for the community, but [the student volunteers] receive a tremendous blessing from doing the work. It benefits the people serving as much as the people being served.”
Murray called Dayton’s cancer diagnosis “heartbreaking.”
Dayton felt ill last winter, just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many activities to shut down. Almost immediately, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
“The thing about pancreatic cancer is that the symptoms don’t show up until stage 4,” he said. “They never catch it.”
A surgery revealed that a tumor had spread through his intestines. He is receiving some targeted therapy, but is forgoing chemotherapy.
“I’m realistic, but I haven’t given up,” he said.
Dayton, who still betrays a boyish presence and zeal at age 65 and even during his sickness, had been a runner before his diagnosis. He and his wife bonnie, a retired public school teacher who prefers to spell her name lowercase because of her admiration for poet e.e. cummings, whose name was often stylized in small letters, still take walks along the Roanoke River Greenway.
She said that her husband’s positive attitude helps the family cope with his prognosis.
“He’s just Tim,” she said. “He deals with whatever he faces in his own productive way. He isn’t jaded at all. We’re all sad, and I would change everything if I could. It sucks to have cancer. But it’s almost like Tim shrugs it off and keeps going. He doesn’t want us to be sad.”
The couple has four grown children and five grandchildren with another due in January. The family has been able to gather at the house where the Daytons have lived since 1995, engaging in backyard projects that include building a deck, planting tomatoes and constructing a large chicken coop.
“It’s a wonderful deal,” he said. “They do the care, I just live.”
The Daytons met at Lynchburg College in the 1970s and will celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary in October. They traveled and worked across the United States before settling in Roanoke 25 years ago.
Dayton had an itinerant career path before becoming a minister. He sold cars, tended bar for a decade, worked in Yellowstone National Park and Key West, Florida, and he even managed a movie theater in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that showed Walt Disney movies before the owners switched it to an adult moviehouse showing X-rated pictures.
He served as a youth pastor for more than 20 years before taking over the First Christian congregation. He had been leading some online services during the pandemic but has recently relinquished duties to an interim pastor.
He knows that being the leader of REACH would be a complex, somewhat eclectic role for anyone other than him, because the organization is so closely identified with him. Still, he hopes that somebody could pick up different parts of the job, whether it’s acting as a coordinator or leading specific projects. He said that, even though he never took any income from REACH, a new director could probably structure the organization financially in a way that would pay a small salary.
Through it all, he said that his faith has not been shaken a speck by his illness or its dire path.
“My faith is not dependent at all on what God is doing in my life or in anybody else’s life,” he said. “I have a strong faith that works for good, even if the way may not be what we see or what we have chosen.”
He said that his illness still gives him quality time with his family.
“If the choice is being in a car wreck and not coming home or living for three months, I want the three months,” he said.
“God doesn’t do things to us. It’s just what happens as a part of natural life. We are called to make this a good world whatever is put on our plate. Sometimes we just allow life to happen, which can be a good thing, but there is so much we miss out on. All of us can do good, whatever your belief system is. It’s all intertwined; we just don’t know how yet. REACH was meant to get people together over helping folks. To me, it’s a movement. It’s given me a wonderful, wonderful life.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.