Tim Dayton still hoping for the future of REACH after cancer diagnosis

Usually, Tim Dayton loves planning for what comes next. The next sermon, the next volunteer project, the next home repair in southeast Roanoke — he found purpose in planning every job, every mission that he knew would make Roanoke a much better place.

Now, though, planning for what comes next is not so enjoyable, but perhaps more crucial than ever. Dayton, who for 10 years has led a community volunteer project called REACH that has improved people’s homes and their lives, must plan for what happens after he is gone.

Dayton has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He hopes to live another two to six months. What happens to REACH isn’t clear. The outreach group, whose acronym stands for Real Experiences Affecting Change, is so intertwined with Dayton’s singular leadership, personality and force of will, there is no clear successor.

The future of REACH was perhaps the one plan he didn’t make.

“I didn’t set it up well enough to last after I’m gone,” Dayton said, sitting by a fire pit on a cool, gray late-summer morning in the backyard of his home in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.

“I am hoping that, somehow, people know about what we have been doing. I hope there is someone who can say, ‘I can do part of that. I can make it work.’ ”