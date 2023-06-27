Jami Poff of Roanoke County wrote with “a heavy heart” earlier this month.

“I know it’s not Earth shattering nor the Ukraine,” Poff said in the June 3 email. “However, yesterday according to USPS email notifications, we were to receive two bills from credit card companies Bank of America and Citibank.

“Citibank bill was supposed to be delivered May 23. So I called and they sent [a] second bill,” the retired teacher wrote.

The same thing has happened to two vehicle registration notices from the Virginia Department Motor Vehicles, and a recent bill from an insurance company. That’s “frightening and defeating at same time,” Poff said.

“One of our neighbors went to the post office last week. They keep blaming [a] lack of postal workers and our carrier who retired,” Poff wrote. She suggested politicians quit banning books and focus instead on ensuring mail gets delivered.

“[Postmaster General] Louis Dejoy needs to be replaced,” Poff added. “And postal workers need to be hired.”

She’s hardly the only aggrieved postal customer in this region. Another is Laura Mercier of Blacksburg. She said the Postal Service is wasting money on their telephone bill at the Blacksburg Post Office.

“The Postal Service needs to remove the phones from the Blacksburg office,” Mercier wrote. “Why?” “They never answer their phones!

“Everyone in Blacksburg, Virginia, never knows if they will get their bills or someone else will get their mail. When we mail our mail half of it gets to the right place,” Mercier wrote June 6.

(I doubt it makes her feel any better, but I’ve experienced the same when trying to call the post office on Grandin Road in Roanoke’s Raleigh Court neighborhood.)

Like Poff, Mercier subscribes (at no cost) to Informed Delivery, the U.S. Postal Service’s emailed notification service. That sends subscribers a daily photo of mail due to arrive later that same day. (Recently, USPS has cautioned that mail may not arrive on precisely the same day as Informed Delivery notices indicate.)

The bigger problem, Mercier said, is sometimes that mail doesn’t show up at all, on the appointed day or later.

“Where is all this mail going to?” Mercier asked. “I also have had packages that the USPS Informed Delivery said is coming to me but they have to date never shown up.”

And finally, I heard from David Shapiro, who lives at Friendship Living, a retirement community in Roanoke. Shapiro says he and other residents of Friendship have a “very good” carrier — who delivers mail on time — when she’s working.

“When she’s on vacation, we would not get mail. It started in April,” Shapiro said. He has seen almost a week pass with no delivery.

Shapiro is no fan of President Joe Biden, whom he considers too old to run for reelection in 2024. But he doesn’t blame Biden for the U.S. Postal Service’s recent shortcomings.

“Trump was a lousy President and it was he and his administration, that caused the ongoing problems that the Post Office is having,” Shapiro wrote in an email. “Before Trump came along, there was no problems with the Post Office and we always got our mail on time and every day.

“If he was still president, us seniors would lose Social Security, Medicare.”

Of the three, Shapiro was the only one who said he’d complained directly to Congress. That was an email to U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

When we talked, Shapiro seemed frustrated that Kaine’s office responded by asking him to fill out a privacy release form, so the office can investigate Shapiro’s particular issues. That has been standard in many congressional offices since Congress enacted the Privacy Act of 1974.

Kaine’s staff said his office is looking into many complaints from around Virginia his office has received in recent months. He brought those to the attention of the Postal Service in a May 26 letter to the agency’s congressional liaison. It cited:

Hundreds of water customers in Chilhowie who didn’t receive their water bills in December. The same thing occurred in February with 1,800 bills sent out by the water utility serving Marion, Kaine added.

A company in Henrico that didn’t receive mail for two weeks.

A resident of Arlington who missed deliveries of DMV forms to renew a vehicle registration and Virginia driver’s license.

Complaints from Roanoke customers who are receiving mail only twice per week, rather than six days per week, as mandated by the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

Brandy Brubaker, a spokeswoman for Virginia’s DMV, said that agency has not noticed an increased number of missed DMV mail complaints recently.

“I am concerned that Virginia communities as far-flung as Smyth County in Southwest Virginia, the Richmond area (nearly 300 miles away from Chilhowie by highway), and Arlington, across the river from Washington, D.C., are all experiencing missing bills, medications, tax documents, and days/weeks without mail,” Kaine wrote in the May 26 letter.

“My constituents are understandably frustrated and eager to know if help is on the way. I appreciate any information you can share.”

Janine Kritschgau, a Kaine spokeswoman, said the senator noticed an uptick in mail complaints after he sent the letter to the Postal Service roughly a month ago. She was unable to quantify the number.

To date, the Postal Service has not responded, she added. More information will be available from Kaine’s office after a reply arrives, she said.

Kaine is the second Virginia senator who’s recently indicated unhappiness with what’s occurring in Virginia with mail delivery. The other, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, addressed the issue in a May 10 telephonic press conference.

Have you been experiencing mail delivery problems? If so, Kaine is encouraging Virginia mail customers to contact his office online at at www.kaine.senate.gov/services/help [no period.]

You might want to copy me on those issues, at dan.casey@roanoke.com, my work email.