Times change, but the mission has not

In October, the newspaper closed its leased New River Valley office space. It retains a staff of talented reporters and editors for the NRV who continue to produce daily coverage of Virginia Tech, Montgomery County and its towns, Radford and Pulaski County, and the weekly New River Valley section. (Three of the four front-page stories in Friday’s newspaper were written by that staff.) Also in October, the newspaper consolidated the print layout of its various publications with a design center operated by our owner in the Midwest.

All of these cost-saving moves have had painful effects. Ten people lost jobs in the design center consolidation, three full time and seven part time, including, for me, a longtime friend and others whose editing work I greatly admired. We also eliminated three management positions, including my former job. But all these steps are part of an ongoing realignment of this business to meet the audience where it’s moving: away from print and toward news on demand, produced in a variety of digital formats. That shift is as inevitable as the water flowing down Roaring Run in Botetourt County.