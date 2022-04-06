Timetable for Roanoke-area Blue Ridge Parkway repair projects set

The National Park Service officials announced on Wednesday that multiple road projects on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

Specifically, the rehabilitation of the Roanoke River Bridge, at milepost 114.7, is expected to be finished in June; and repairs needed to stabilize slope failures near mileposts 119.7 and 127.9 are expected to conclude by the end of September.

While work is underway and until repairs are complete, current, signed detour routes will remain in place.

The detour route around both projects extends from Virginia 24 at Washington Avenue (milepost 112.2) to Adney Gap at U.S. 221 (milepost 136.0); and access to Explore Park remains available from the south via U.S. 220 (milepost 121.4).

Behind closed gates the parkway is closed to all uses — including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The public’s cooperation with these closures helps support an efficient work schedule and the safety of staff, visitors, and the contractor, the NPS said.

The Roanoke River Bridge closed last summer for a major rehabilitation project, including concrete repairs to piers, reconstruction and drainage repairs to approach areas, removal of existing asphalt surface and waterproofing surfaces, installation of new waterproofing and asphalt surfaces, and repainting of the steel super structure.

A spring 2020 storm resulted in an earthen slide roughly 150 feet in length across the parkway at milepost 127.9.

Geotechnical and roadway experts have designed and planned a series of repairs for this emergency project, including installation of soil anchors and reconstruction of the fill slope, to stabilize the area and restore safe access, the NPS said.

At the time of the large slide, parkway staff discovered another smaller slope failure at milepost 119.7. Repairs needed at this location will also take place this season and be managed using single-lane traffic controls.

Parkway visitors in this section should anticipate delays up to 15 minutes, a shifted lane alignment, warning signs, new pavement markings and a regulatory speed reduction to 35 mph.

Daily road status updates are available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/blri