TLAC's new executive director has long history with Smith Mountain Lake

WESTLAKE — The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission's new executive director, Kristina Sage, is no stranger to the Smith Mountain Lake community. The longtime lake resident spent time as a member and also leader of several lake committees before accepting her new role early last month.

Sage's introduction into Smith Mountain Lake organizations came in 2005 as a member of Take Pride in SML's steering committee. She helped to organize the event from its early inception at the lake and continued on the steering committee until 2015.

In 2011, after several years on the board, Sage was named as the Smith Mountain Lake Association's president in 2011 where she stayed in the role until 2013. That year Sage joined TLAC's board where she stayed until 2016.

It was in 2016 that Sage began stepping back from the multiple lake organizations she participated in. After some time away, she eventually began to miss the work.

"I really missed that community involvement," Sage said.

Earlier this year, Sage noticed the opening for TLAC's executive director position following the retirement of former executive director Paula Shoffner. She said the opening was an opportunity for her to once again become involved in important lake issues.

Sage's first day as executive director was June 13. She said the first few days were spent once again getting to know the members of the TLAC board as well as other lake organizations. She said there are still a lot of familiar faces even after being away for a few years.

Sage's return also comes at an interesting time for TLAC. No-wakesurfing zones are beginning to be introduced at the lake. The first application by a property owner for a no-wakesurfing zone was finalized last month.

"It's a whole new concern for us," Sage said.

The no-wakesurfing zones are a new addition to what TLAC oversees on the lake. The organization already oversees the lake's multiple no-wake zones, in addition to the lake's lateral markers as well as keeping an eye out for invasive aquatic vegetation and even lake debris.

Sage said there are still some lake residents that don't know what TLAC does. One of her goals as executive director is to work with the community to help it better understand the organization's mission. She also wants to work to identify any additional needs in the community, as well as inform people what is going on at the lake.

Sage said she welcomes visitors to the TLAC offices on Scruggs Road who may have any questions about lake issues such as debris, aquatic vegetation, shoreline management, no-wake zones and no-wakesurfing zones. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We are happy to help," Sage said.