To eradicate gypsy moths in Southwest Virginia forests, effort focuses on mating season

The risk posed by gypsy moths is not new. A native of Europe, the pest first arrived in Massachusetts in 1869. The intent was to cross it with native silk moths, but the larvae escaped from cages in the backyard of an amateur entomologist.

Spreading slowly but steadily, the infestation has now reached 20 states as far north as Maine and west to the Great Lakes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Gypsy moths live for only about two weeks, which explains why they are so bent on reproduction while they have the time. In fact, they don’t even eat. Eggs are laid on tree trunks, branches and rocks, where they survive the winter and hatch at about the time leaves begin to appear on trees.

The hairy caterpillars, distinguishable by red and blue dots on their backs, climb high into trees. In order to sustain themselves before turning into moths, breeding and then dying, they feed rapidly — with as much as 10 square feet of foliage being consumed by a single caterpillar in its short lifetime.

“This is the reason why they are such terrible pests,” said Ksenia Onufrieva, a research scientist at Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology.