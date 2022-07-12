 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
To our customers: The Roanoke Times' circulation customer service system is back in operation

The Roanoke Times stacked logo

The Roanoke Times’ customer service phone and email system has returned to service, after an outage affecting other newspapers in Virginia owned by Lee Enterprises on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The customer service phone number is 540-981-3211 or 800-346-1234.

