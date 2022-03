Because of technical problems Monday evening at the pressroom, today's Roanoke Times was printed in Bristol instead of Lynchburg, meaning some subscribers may receive their Tuesday newspaper later than usual.

If you miss your print edition, please find our E-edition digital replica at roanoke.com/eedition/. Need to sign up for a digital account? It’s included in your print subscription. Go online to roanoke.com/activate to get started.