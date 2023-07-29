Ping pong- or softball-sized; red, orange, yellow, green; splotchy or striped — all sizes, shapes and colors of tomato were on display Saturday at the third annual Botetourt Tomato Festival.

Once upon a time, Botetourt County was something of a tomato capital.

“Back in the early 1900s and late 1800s … Botetourt and Roanoke counties together canned more tomatoes than anywhere in the country. You could not drive down the street without seeing tomatoes, tomatoes, tomatoes and we had over 150 canneries in this county, so since we’re a farmer’s market we try to celebrate our heritage of agriculture,” Botetourt Farmer’s Market President Mallory White said.

White said the farmer’s market has grown since 2020. She believes the growth is due to people who discovered homegrown produce during the pandemic continuing to return.

“I think during COVID, with supply chain issues and the food insecurity issues that were happening at that time, people became aware of how much your community can actually provide foods for you. Ever since that happened, farmer’s markets all over have, I think, seen an interest from customers in shopping locally and buying locally,” White said.

The tomato festival, which began in 2021, has certainly benefited from that. At 9 a.m., White said she hoped the festival would attract at least 1,000 people throughout the day.

That draw is part of the reason the festival was not held in Daleville, where the regular farmer’s market takes place every Saturday. The festival needed more space to spread out this year, so it was moved to the Botetourt County fairgrounds in Buchanan.

“Daleville town center is undergoing a lot of construction right now — hotels and Dairy Queen — so it’s going to be awesome when it’s done, but there’s simply not quite enough room for us to do a whole festival there right now,” White said.

The festival opened 9 a.m. Saturday and lasted until 1 p.m. Dozens of vendors set up tents in the fairgrounds to sell handmade and homegrown wares, from quilted cozies to pounds of — you guessed it — tomatoes.

One local producer, Eric Layman, said he has picked a few two and three pound tomatoes this year, a little larger than bowling ball. Layman’s family also once owned a cannery in the Blue Ridge, but then shifted to apples and now focuses on farm fresh tomatoes.

Despite the area’s history with tomatoes, White admitted that she has not always been a fan of tomatoes — then she had a locally grown tomato and the rest is history.

Heirloom tomatoes are very different from the ones found in supermarkets, White said.

These days, White said she rarely goes a day in the summer without a tomato sandwich, which are — at their simplest — simply a piece of tomato between two slices of bread, spread with mayonnaise and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Anyone who doesn’t mind getting a little messy can also enjoy a tomato raw, garnished with some salt.

The tomato festival isn’t the only chance for folks to snag some Botetourt-grown tomatoes. Many of the produce vendors present Saturday also participate in the weekly Botetourt Farmer’s Market in Daleville.

The tomato festival is one of three the farmer’s market hosts each year. The first festival — the flower festival — took place in June and the third, the honey festival, is slated for Aug. 19. Like this year’s flower and tomato festivals, the honey festival will be in Buchanan.

Photos: From the Botetourt Tomato Festival