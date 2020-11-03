Too soon to call Good-Webb race in 5th District pending absentee ballot counts

LYNCHBURG — The Virginia congressional race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb was too early to call Tuesday night as election officials continued to count the significant number of absentee ballots submitted this election.

Good and Webb will go down to the wire in a race that should have been an easy win for Republicans, but after some twists, like incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, losing in a bitterly contested convention to Good, became a toss-up.

Results have never been official on election night. Americans have grown used to news outlets calling races.

The 23 localities that make up the 5th Congressional District had reported most of their in-person votes Tuesday night, giving Good an edge. But Webb has been counting on early in-person and mail-in ballots.

A more complete tally of votes in Virginia won’t be reported until Friday, which is the last day that election officials can receive absentee ballots. So it could take until the end of this week to get clear results in the 5th District race.

Good gathered with supporters in a suite at Williams Stadium at Liberty University, where he most recently worked as an athletics official, to watch results come in. Good didn't address the crowd by 10 p.m.