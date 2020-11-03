Too soon to call Good-Webb race in 5th District pending absentee ballot counts

LYNCHBURG — The Virginia congressional race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb was too early to call Tuesday night as election officials continued to count the significant number of absentee ballots submitted this election.
Good and Webb will go down to the wire in a race that should have been an easy win for Republicans, but after some twists, like incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, losing in a bitterly contested convention to Good, became a toss-up.
Results have never been official on election night. Americans have grown used to news outlets calling races.
The 23 localities that make up the 5th Congressional District had reported most of their in-person votes Tuesday night, giving Good an edge. But Webb has been counting on early in-person and mail-in ballots.
A more complete tally of votes in Virginia won’t be reported until Friday, which is the last day that election officials can receive absentee ballots. So it could take until the end of this week to get clear results in the 5th District race.
Good gathered with supporters in a suite at Williams Stadium at Liberty University, where he most recently worked as an athletics official, to watch results come in. Good didn't address the crowd by 10 p.m.
Wanting to minimize the risk of someone having and spreading the coronavirus, Webb gathered with a small group of friends and family near Charlottesville to monitor results. Webb delivered remarks shortly before 10 p.m. to say he was waiting for more reported results.
“We’ll keep fighting until that last vote is counted,” Webb said.
The race drew interest from outside the 5th District, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 by 11 percentage points and was drawn to favor Republicans. The contest featured two people who have almost nothing in common.
Webb, a 37-year-old internal medicine doctor and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia, focused his campaign on how he was the unity candidate. He presented himself as liberal but not too liberal that he couldn’t win over moderate voters in the district.
“It’s a message that resonates at a time like this, that message of unity and healing,” Webb said while greeting voters in Rustburg.
Good, 54, a former member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, was the self-described “bright red Biblical conservative” who emerged in the general election as a stalwart supporter of Trump. He’s tried to cast Webb as “way too liberal” and someone who would defund the police.
Republican activists who supported Riggleman have been sour through the general election, with some pushing for voters to write-in Riggleman’s name. As of Tuesday night, early results showed that effort gained little traction. Riggleman, who never indicated any support for Good, posted a photo on social media Tuesday afternoon of him fishing by a river.
Good spent most of Election Day in Albemarle County, near where Webb lives, while Webb passed through Good’s base of Campbell County to greet voters.
It’s already challenging to campaign in the sprawling district that stretches from the North Carolina line to the outskirts of Northern Virginia, and includes Franklin County and part of Bedford County. In normal years, it meant candidates spending most of the day driving throughout the district, which is larger in size than New Jersey.
Webb started out spending a lot of time campaigning virtually, holding town halls about how he’d work on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Good crisscrossed the district in a retail campaign blitz, holding rallies to show his support for law enforcement and other events indoors with people not wearing masks along with patrons like House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Webb campaigned relentlessly when he wasn't working shifts at a medical center, where he’s been treating patients with COVID-19. He gathered in a backyard to do skeet shooting with Republicans who were interested in voting for him and spoke at a drive-in rally with Democrats in Franklin County. He’s attended church services in Southside.
The last time a Democrat won the seat was in 2008, when Tom Perriello upset incumbent Republican Virgil Goode, aided by record-high Black turnout in Charlottesville and the small rural towns in the district as well as Barack Obama’s run for president.
Webb’s campaign had staff specifically focused on turning out Black voters. They tapped faith leaders and Black community leaders to mobilize voters and encourage more community organizing to get individual people, rather than just campaign staff, spreading Webb’s message.
Tyrese Morrison, 21, of Danville, volunteered for the Webb campaign by contacting voters and helping organize an event in Danville for Webb to speak at an NAACP event.
“It’s motivational to young Black people what he’s doing, it’s very inspiring,” Morrison said.
