Topography-turvy: Truck mishaps continue to vex those on Roanoke County's Jae Valley Road

“A lot of times tractor-trailer drivers use GPS,” Bond said. “We have roads — particularly in this mountainous terrain — that are not suitable for truck traffic.”

It’s a challenge elsewhere in mountainous parts of the state, Bond said. Buchanan, Parkway Drive, or Virginia Route 43, share similar problems, Hubble said.

“At this point in time, just be patient,” Hubble said. “We’re doing what we can to try to resolve the issue.”

But last week police reports said a stranded truck closed Jae Valley Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Milam said residents were perturbed, not patient. She’s been forced to reroute or reschedule outings four or five times in the past year, on what would have otherwise been routine trips, she added.

“It's just becoming a hindrance for those of us that use that road on a daily basis,” Milam said. “It's an inconvenience to have to travel 30-40 minutes out of your way to get to a spot right down the mountain.”

Neighbors have contacted elected officials at the state, local and national levels, she said, and have talked with VDOT, law enforcement and county staff about the issue. Authorities are all noncommittal, Milam said, and won’t even agree to add flashing lights on the through-truck restriction signage.

“I don't think signs work — clearly they don't work — and it falls on the trucker themselves, too,” Milam said. “It’s dangerous… and I just feel like it's becoming more frequent.”

