Topography-turvy: Truck mishaps continue to vex those on Roanoke County's Jae Valley Road

Truckers defiant or ignorant of posted warnings continue traversing a narrow pass of a Windy Gap Mountain road in Roanoke County, oftentimes stranding themselves on a tight uphill curve, irking inconvenienced neighbors upset at authorities' inaction.
“I grew up on the mountain… It's always been kind of an issue with tractor trailer trucks getting stuck,” said Whitney Milam, a resident on Jae Valley Road (Virginia 116). “Some of them have even gone over.”
Indeed, Roanoke County Police Department was dispatched to two stranded trucks in the past two weeks, said Sgt. Eric Hubble. There have been 22 disabled tractor-trailer calls on Jae Valley Road since 2019, according to a department tally.
“A majority are going up the mountain,” Hubble said. “Talking to the truck drivers that I’ve been up there with, they say that’s still the route the GPS takes them on.”
Despite an up to $250 fine for drivers defying through-truck restrictions enacted more than a decade ago, word still does not seem to have spread that Jae Valley Road is unfit for tractor-trailers. A Roanoke police tally said eight hours were spent on the road so far in 2021, compared to 25 hours in 2020 and 41 hours in 2019.
“We’re down some officers, and with the call volume that we’re currently handling we can’t sit somebody out there on the road,” Hubble said. “You would pretty much have to sit there daily in order to effectively stop the semis from going up.”
Some crashes have also occurred going downhill, like a truck that was carrying formaldehyde and another hauling a bunch of cattle, Hubble said. Complicating enforcement, some tractor-trailers are legally allowed on Jae Valley to make deliveries at businesses on Aerospace Road, he added.
“We don’t usually get notified that something’s happened until after the fact, when the thing’s already stuck,” Hubble said. Of residents watching for trucks, “if they see one that’s past Aerospace Road and want to call, it’d help us expedite our response.”
Virginia Department of Transportation officials said they have already done what they can on Jae Valley Road by placing the signage warning through-trucks not to proceed. There are no plans to regrade the road’s more troublesome bends, said Jason Bond, VDOT's Salem District communications manager.
“We have put up the signs,” Bond said, acknowledging challenges to policing. “At this point, it becomes an enforcement issue.”
VDOT does coordinate with GPS providers every few years, updating a list of roads that are not suited for trucks, he said. But some truckers do not use specialized GPS services, instead relying on maps drawn for ordinary vehicles.
“A lot of times tractor-trailer drivers use GPS,” Bond said. “We have roads — particularly in this mountainous terrain — that are not suitable for truck traffic.”
It’s a challenge elsewhere in mountainous parts of the state, Bond said. Buchanan, Parkway Drive, or Virginia Route 43, share similar problems, Hubble said.
“At this point in time, just be patient,” Hubble said. “We’re doing what we can to try to resolve the issue.”
But last week police reports said a stranded truck closed Jae Valley Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Milam said residents were perturbed, not patient. She’s been forced to reroute or reschedule outings four or five times in the past year, on what would have otherwise been routine trips, she added.
“It's just becoming a hindrance for those of us that use that road on a daily basis,” Milam said. “It's an inconvenience to have to travel 30-40 minutes out of your way to get to a spot right down the mountain.”
Neighbors have contacted elected officials at the state, local and national levels, she said, and have talked with VDOT, law enforcement and county staff about the issue. Authorities are all noncommittal, Milam said, and won’t even agree to add flashing lights on the through-truck restriction signage.
“I don't think signs work — clearly they don't work — and it falls on the trucker themselves, too,” Milam said. “It’s dangerous… and I just feel like it's becoming more frequent.”