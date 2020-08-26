Torc Robotics to create 350 new jobs, establish another facility in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — Torc Robotics will invest $8.5 million to expand its local software development operations and is slated to create 350 new jobs, according to an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office Wednesday.

Part of the plans for the Blacksburg-based developer of self-driving systems will be the establishment of an additional facility at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, an office and research park near Torc’s current headquarters at the Blacksburg Industrial Park.

It is unclear from the announcement if the additional facility be an entirely new building or make use of existing space at the CRC, which is home to three dozen buildings located on more than 230 acres of land on the southern end of Blacksburg.

“The company is pioneering a niche market that has gained a lot of momentum, and the impressive talent pipeline from Virginia Tech, combined with the New River Valley’s strong workforce, will continue to support Torc’s growth as an industry growth as an industry leader,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.

The news from Torc comes on the heels of the company completing the expansion of its headquarters, a project that added nearly 16,000 square feet of space and doubled the size of the firm’s home.

Last year, Torc entered into an automated truck development partnership with Daimler Trucks, the division of the corporation best known for brands such as Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz and Smart.

