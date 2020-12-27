Torc Robotics to expand

BLACKSBURG — Torc Robotics will expand into and add to an existing property at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center as part of the company’s plans to eventually create another 350 jobs.
A performance agreement that the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved earlier this month suggested those plans, but Torc later confirmed further details about its upcoming expansion in Blacksburg.
The Blacksburg-based developer of self-driving systems announced this summer that it was going to invest $8.5 million for the expansion of its local software development operations. The company at the time said the move would involve the establishment of another facility at the Corporate Research Center — near the company’s headquarters at the Blacksburg Industrial Park — but didn’t immediately provide details about whether it would use an existing facility or construct a new building.
Greg Valatka, Torc’s senior manager of facilities and occupational safety, wrote via email that the company will expand into the building at 1691 Innovation Drive. Torc has a lease for more than 28,000 square feet that will begin on Jan. 1, he said.
Torc, Valatka said, will share the building with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Sports and Osteopathic Medicine Clinic and with the Corporate Research Center’s new Training and Event Center.
According to the performance agreement, the allocation of $800,000 in state grant funding to Torc is based on specific provisions. One is that a portion — $1.5 million — of an $8.5 million capital investment by the company will go toward the purchase of land for the new facility. The remainder of that investment will go toward an expansion and up-fit of the building and fixtures such as furniture.
While Valatka confirmed that the funds would go toward an expansion and improvements, he said the company isn’t providing any further specifics at this time.
The building at Innovation Drive currently measures a total of 45,402 square feet, according to Montgomery County property records.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said Torc’s investment strengthens local employment and helps grow the economy via the addition of high-tech jobs.
“That’s what Torc represents. They represent the future technology and it’s being developed here,” Fijalkowski said. “We hope this spurs more and we expect … not just Virginia Tech, but all the higher education schools in Virginia, that they are going to be steering more and more students toward that career. It’s a very good-paying career.”
The performance agreement involves the allocation of the $800,000 grant from Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund to induce Torc to expand and operate a software research and development facility.
However, the grant, which is going through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority, depends on Torc meeting the certain conditions over the next several years.
Some of the grant is for the company meeting its capital investment goal, but most — $747,500 — is for Torc creating and maintaining at least 350 new jobs by 2023.
Montgomery County will provide the grant funds via its economic development authority.