Torc Robotics to expand

According to the performance agreement, the allocation of $800,000 in state grant funding to Torc is based on specific provisions. One is that a portion — $1.5 million — of an $8.5 million capital investment by the company will go toward the purchase of land for the new facility. The remainder of that investment will go toward an expansion and up-fit of the building and fixtures such as furniture.

While Valatka confirmed that the funds would go toward an expansion and improvements, he said the company isn’t providing any further specifics at this time.

The building at Innovation Drive currently measures a total of 45,402 square feet, according to Montgomery County property records.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said Torc’s investment strengthens local employment and helps grow the economy via the addition of high-tech jobs.

“That’s what Torc represents. They represent the future technology and it’s being developed here,” Fijalkowski said. “We hope this spurs more and we expect … not just Virginia Tech, but all the higher education schools in Virginia, that they are going to be steering more and more students toward that career. It’s a very good-paying career.”